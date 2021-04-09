The head of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, chaired this Friday the presentation of the strategy ‘Region of Murcia, Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2021’, a project that “will be an essential tool for the recovery of the hospitality sector and a catalyst for the reactivation of our tourism,” according to government sources in a statement.

In this sense, he explained that the Region of Murcia is “one of the communities with the highest proportion of tourists who carry out gastronomic activities when they visit us” and assured that “the gastronomic tourist in the Region of Murcia spends 30% more than the average tourist». He also stressed that “according to the latest destination perception surveys, gastronomy is the second most valued tourist product by those who visit us after our sun and our beach.”

“Without a doubt, we are facing the project that will serve as a tool for the recovery of the hospitality industry after the worst year, the most painful,” remarked the president, who recalled the “real support” for the sector by the regional government. «We were lthe first community in Spain to approve a rescue plan, endowed with 22 million euros in direct aid that were processed and entered in record time to the 5,000 applicants “, said López Miras, adding that” this 2021, with the approval of the regional budgets, they will be made available to the sector another 22 million in direct aid ».

The president also claimed the role of “a leading agri-food sector of which we are proud and which deserves the unanimous support of all when its survival is put at risk, for which it needs the water that is now being denied.” Thus, he explained that this new edition of the Region of Murcia as the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy «will boost zero kilometer agriculture promoting consumption in neighborhood markets and food markets, as well as consumption in local shops ”.

López Miras pointed out that “this is a great opportunity to show both outside and within our borders the great gastronomic wealth that our 45 municipalities treasure”, because “The entire Region of Murcia is the gastronomic capital».

«Not only in the Region of Murcia»



“This 2021 is the year for the definitive conquest of the hearts and palates of an entire country because this Gastronomic Capital will not remain only in the Region of Murcia but we will take the opportunity to travel throughout Spain and show it,” said López Miras. The Region will be present at the best gastronomic congresses on the national scene and fairs such as FITUR, Madrid Fusión, San Sebastián Gastronomika or Alicante Gastronómica.

Likewise, the wines of the Region of Murcia will be valued with the collaboration of the three denominations of origin of Bullas, Jumilla and Yecla, as well as other products such as rice from Calasparra, pear from Jumilla, paprika or cheeses from the region. The regional government will also have the collaboration of schools, associations, hospitality schools and universities “for the dissemination of knowledge to achieve a healthy and healthy way of life.”