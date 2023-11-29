The president of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, asked this Wednesday in Brussels, before the Committee of the Regions, that the European Union rule on an amnesty “that breaks the rule of law and the separation of powers in Spain “, in addition to “eliminating crimes on demand only for some, depending on where they live.”

During his intervention in the plenary session of the Committee, López Miras also warned of the “democratic regression” that Spain faces due to the erasure of crimes of those convicted of the ‘Proces’, and recalled that this drift “departs from the values ​​of the Union”.

For all these reasons, López Miras stressed that it is “fundamental” to have in this matter “the support and clear statement of the Union in defense of freedom, equality and democracy in my country.”

Likewise, the president conveyed to the democratically elected local representatives in Europe that “in exchange for some votes to remain in the Government of Spain, a clear setback in rights is being imposed on us Spaniards. And adding to this threat to our democracy is the unequal treatment of regions, like mine.

He also recalled the “aggravating circumstance” that “the drafters of this Amnesty Law have been those convicted of these crimes,” and criticized that the Government agreement with secessionist parties “aims, through parliamentary commissions on the so-called ‘lawfare’ , control the judges and review sentences. This represents, he warned, “a clear path towards non-compliance with Article 2 of the Treaty of the European Union.”

Finally, in reference to the inequality derived from the amnesty, López Miras asked himself “how do I explain to the citizens of the Region of Murcia that crimes exist or not depending on where they live or who they vote for?”

Due to the amendment led by the Region of Murcia, which has had the support of other autonomous communities in Spain, a new specific article has been introduced in the anti-corruption directive that refers to the prohibition of amnesty and pardons. In this way, the prohibition of pardoning or amnesty of those convicted of corruption crimes is placed at the center of the European negotiation of this directive. It is now up to the European Parliament to address the debate and negotiation of the directive.