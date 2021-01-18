The head of the regional executive, Fernando López Miras, sent a letter this Monday to the president of the central government, Pedro Sánchez, in which he requests “the modification of the current decree of a state of alarm so that each autonomous community is allowed advance the times set for the curfew according to their needs in the fight against the pandemic.

Likewise, it requests that this modification contemplate “the possibility that, if necessary, the governments of the autonomous communities can implement selective house confinements in our regions, municipalities and neighborhoods ».

These are, according to López Miras, “actions that increase the effectiveness of the decisions taken by the regional government to meet the ultimate goal of curbing the pandemic.” The situation, he says, “forces us to make even more drastic decisions when so many lives are at risk».

To end his letter, the president of the Community confirms his “institutional loyalty” with the aim of “defeating Covid-19, which requires the unity, cooperation and coordination of the different administrations to make it possible.”

Pressure from various communities



After pressure exerted by several communities, the central government opened to negotiate changes in the curfew at the next Interterritorial Health Council, to be held on Wednesday. In addition, the Region of Murcia, Castilla y León and Andalusia, also with coalition governments formed by PP and Cs, demanded that Health allow them to advance the time limit.

Castilla y León is the community that leads this position in front of the Sánchez Executive. Last week he brought forward the curfew at 8:00 p.m. The measure was appealed to the Supreme Court by the central government because it ensures that the current decree of the state of alarm does not protect that time limit. At most, it can be set between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Andalusia also joined the petition on Monday. As reported by IDEAL, the popular president, Juan Moreno, argued that modifying the curfew is “common sense.” Specifically, it was asked that if you take a measure such as closing hotels and shops at 6:00 p.m., what is the point of the curfew not starting until 10 p.m. Moreno also stressed that if the communities have to assume the management of the pandemic, they must have all the possible instruments.