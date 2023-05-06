The president of the PPRM, Fernando López Miras, announced this Saturday in San Javier the launch of a ‘Second Chance’ service “to help businessmen and entrepreneurs who risk everything for their business.” “They will also have an early warning service and the co-financing of the advice they need.”

«We support businessmen, entrepreneurs, freelancers and retailers. They are the great forgotten of Pedro Sánchez, since not only does it not help them to alleviate the effects of the rise in inflation, but it punishes them with increases in social contributions, “he added.

López Miras defended that from the PP “we have come to their aid” with measures such as the 600 euros allocated to self-employed merchants with up to two workers and the bonus of 100% of Social Security contributions during the first year to the self-employed who Hire your first worker. “These are measures that favor stable employment and provide the self-employed with the conditions for hiring.”

It also highlights that “the Government of Spain, the PSOE and Podemos do not care about the real problems of the Spanish people, of many self-employed people and entrepreneurs, but from the PP we do: we are aware that we are the only ones who defend families, implementing measures to help where the PSOE is not doing.

In this sense, the president of the PPRM praised the work of mayors like José Miguel Luengo, “because it is next to those who need it, which is something that is in the DNA of the Popular Party, generating opportunities and supporting businessmen and entrepreneurs, who are the ones who create jobs and who are having a hard time in a situation of consecutive crises.