Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 7:14 p.m.



The 2023 Endesa Basketball Super Cup will be held in Murcia, as announced this Wednesday by the acting president of the Region, Fernando López Miras. The Palacio de los Deportes in the capital will host the first event of the season.

As reported by López Miras, the Palacio de los Deportes will host the event on September 16 and 17 and it will be the first time that Murcia organizes the competition. “We will host the Spanish Basketball Super Cup for the first time!” López Miras wrote on his social networks, where he stressed that the Region “strengthens its commitment to top-level sporting events and tourism promotion.”

Although the organization has not yet confirmed it, the teams that will participate in the tournament will be FC Barcelona, ​​current champion of the Endesa League; Unicaja Málaga, champion of the Copa del Rey; Real Madrid, Euroleague champion; and UCAM Murcia, as the host team.