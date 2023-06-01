Fernando López Miras stressed yesterday that he does not plan to give Vox entry into the future regional government, which he plans to set up before the general elections on 23-J. In a climate of euphoria due to the electoral results on Sunday, the president of the Autonomous Community and the regional PP told the members of the Board of Directors that the “most immediate task” is to form a “strong and stable” government, because the Region “is not here to waste time”. He stressed that the result of the polls “has been clear enough for no one to stop a government only of the PP”, referring to Vox.

With this position, López Miras put the red line on one of the options that Vox is considering, such as entry into the regional Executive. The president added that “we are not for electoral strategies and calculations. I am confident that I will soon be able to establish the new regional government and start working as soon as possible.” He considered that with the results of Sunday “we are in a position to govern more than 90% of the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia.”

In his opinion, the Region “has said yes to the PP and no to ‘sanchismo’. We have seen the most sectarian face of Pedro Sánchez and his Government with the cut to the Transfer, the failure of the arrival of the AVE, the contempt for the Mar Menor and the refusal to review the regional financing system. It has been a resounding rejection of those punishments from the PSOE. The citizens have said no to the policies of division, confrontation, frivolous politics and deceit.

Related News



He pointed out that Pedro Sánchez has carried out “a desperate maneuver” calling the general elections. «On May 28 we closed the doors to ‘sanchismo’ and now we are going to open them to Núñez Feijóo. We have to continue campaigning and pushing for political change.” “Our objective is to win the elections again because we will do better with Feijóo to lift the punishment of Pedro Sánchez to the Region.”

In his initial speech at the regional headquarters of the PP, in which he took stock of Sunday’s results, López Miras highlighted that they are “the party with the most votes in 41 of the 45 municipalities. At the municipal level, we have won in 29 of the 45 municipalities: in 14 with an absolute majority and in 11 we have obtained more councilors than the rest of the parties. He considered that the PP “has achieved the best electoral results since 2011, with almost 43% of the votes, and we would have achieved a better result with another electoral law,” he said, referring to the fact that they could have reached an absolute majority with the five previous circumscriptions and the minimum of 5% of the votes to obtain parliamentary representation.

For López Miras, his party has demonstrated in this electoral campaign “its enormous capacity for mobilization. We are the political force with the most muscle and territorial implantation », she pointed out.

Vox “will assert” its votes



The regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, recalled yesterday that his party “is going to assert” the votes obtained on 28-M, with a view to a possible negotiation with the PP. He also stressed that Vox will never vote with the PSOE and Podemos in the Regional Assembly. On the Mar Menor, he indicated that the position of his party is already known, in the sense that the law must be reformed. The national direction of Vox will give indications on the criteria for negotiating with the PP in the various territories, indicated other sources.