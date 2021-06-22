The president of the Murcian Executive, Fernando López Miras, has announced that

He will take all legal, institutional and political actions that are “in his power” to avoid the proposal of the Government of Spain to

«To definitively close the Tajo-Segura transfer in 2027».

In a contact with the media and when asked about the new hydrological planning announced this Monday by the central government, López Miras has criticized that the proposal of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge is

“Start cutting the Tajo-Segura transfer and let 2027 conclude with its closure and its non-viability.”

The President of the Community has made these statements in Cartagena, precisely “one of the agricultural engines of Spain.” A) Yes,

warns that 80% of agriculture in Campo de Cartagena “depends on the Tajo-Segura transfer”.

“What the central government said this Monday is that

in 2027 agriculture will be unviable in Campo de Cartagena «, according to López Miras, who regrets that farmers and families who make a living from this activity in Campo de Cartagena “will have to find another occupation.”

“And, of course, wealth, GDP and what exports from Campo de Cartagena contribute to the economy of Spain will have to be replaced, if possible, by some other activity,” according to López Miras.

The President of the Region of Murcia

has shown its “frontal rejection” to this intention of the central government, which it has labeled as “barbarity” and believes that it is

“Inadmissible” and even “indecent”. Likewise, he has reproached that “it is not fair, it is not coherent, it does not attend to any technical question and only to the political unilateralism of the Ministry and the Government of Pedro Sánchez.”

Therefore, he stressed that the Murcian Executive is “against” and has expressed his “frontal and resounding” rejection. In fact, he has announced that he is going to take “all the necessary actions so that this outrage from the Ministry and the central government is not consumed.”

«

We will be next to the irrigators and farmers in all those actions that they carry out, “according to López Miras, who has already asked the Prime Minister of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, for a new meeting to discuss this issue. However, he has been convinced that Sánchez will reject her again.

“But we will seek all the necessary support and we will do everything we have to do so that in 2027 the plans of Pedro Sánchez and the central government are not carried out and that the Tajo-Segura transfer is not closed,” he concluded.

The regional PP calls for “the resignation of Minister Ribera due to the death of the Transfer”



The regional deputy of the PP, Jesús Cano, in the Special Water Commission held this Tuesday in the Regional Assembly, requested the

resignation of the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, «for announcing the death of the Transfer Tajo-Segura and its attacks on Spain, the Levant and the Region of Murcia ». Cano pointed out that “far from solving the water problem, what he has done has been to aggravate it, due to his anti-transfer, ideological and partisan policy.”

«The Tajo-Segura Transfer is an infrastructure that has been bringing water to the fields of the Murcia Region for 42 years, creating jobs and wealth, and what the Vice President and Minister of Ideological Transition announced yesterday means the deferred death of the Transfer ,

an infrastructure that has structured and transformed our land», Explained the deputy. In his opinion, the «capricious» rise in the ecological flow to 8.6 cubic meters per second due to a «merely political» decision is «to condemn the Region, to shoot up the price of water even more, to increase unemployment, to shut down of companies and loss of investments ».

Despite all these data, «yesterday the Secretary General of the Murcian Socialists and Deputy of the Region of Murcia, Diego Conesa, and far from apologizing or making the words of the Minister ugly,

attacked the PP stating that we lie and that they have worked to reduce the ecological flow», Cano highlighted. “I would ask him to look the irrigators in the face and tell them that it is false that the water for irrigation or consumption will be cut by 27%, and that it is false that the water we receive will be reduced by 40%” said the ‘popular’ deputy.