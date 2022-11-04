Gastronomic Region of Murcia opened its doors this Friday to celebrate its eleventh edition under the slogan ‘Next level’. Until next Monday, thirty chefs of the highest level will pass through the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia to show attendees the essence of their cuisine in the conference room.

At the opening of the conference, the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, announced that the gastronomic tourism plan will be increased by 50% in next year’s Budgets. “It is one of the best showcases in the Region of Murcia and it has been shown that it is one of the biggest claims of those who visit us,” said the Chief Executive, who recalled that eight out of ten tourists who come to the Community do something activity linked to gastronomy, one of the “most valued” issues among visitors. For this reason, he thanked LA VERDAD for the effort to organize this event, “which has already been 11 editions showing the benefits” of the cuisine of the different points of the Region.

The person in charge of lighting the congress stoves was Rodrigo de la Calle (El Invernadero, 1 Michelin star). Grandson of chefs and son of farmers, De la Calle is considered the father of Gastrobotany. From a very young age he was steeped in love for the land, a passion that he demonstrated during his talk, entitled ‘Green Kitchen’. Oriol Castro (Disfrutar, 2 Michelin stars), Alberto Ferruz (BonAmb, 2 Michelin stars) and the couple formed by Cristina Figueira and Francisco Cano (El Xato, 1 Michelin star) complete the list of chefs recognized with the prestigious distinction of gastronomic excellence worldwide participants in the first day of Murcia Gastronomic Region.

The representation of professionals from the Region could not be missing and Manolo Castro and Alejandra Rodríguez (Cosafina Gastrobar and Cosafina Playa) will also pass through the conference room with a presentation that includes tasting in which they will review concepts based on the product, the flavor, the tradition, fusion and innovation. This afternoon it will be the turn of Irene and Eva López (Loreto Restaurant), Alejandro Medina, Joaquín Martínez Palmero and Cristina Hellí (Alkimia New Tavern) and Miguel Ángel Albaladejo and María Crespo (Perro Limón and Lariz).

The Street of Tapas, epicenter of flavor



La Calle de las Tapas will once again become the meeting point for congress attendees who want to enjoy a wide variety of delicious delicacies, drinks and tastings from more than thirty exhibitors. This year, as a novelty, visitors will be able to get the official coins of the congress, the ‘gastros’, through the Oferplan website, which will set up a special area for the most far-sighted diners to pick up these ‘gastros’ without queuing.

In this eleventh edition, Murcia Gastronomic Region will have the ‘stands’ of Panasa, Los Chispos Restaurant, Confitería Maite, A Pulpo, Makro, Aliminter, Fripozo, Ben-Hur Mediterranean Spices, El Alboroque, Grupo Orenes Hotels and Restaurants, Brasas Panasa & Paco Rosa, IRCA, Hermanos Escámez Sánchez, Guimonto Cortadores, Atrium by Tuawa, Estrella de Levante, Salzillo Tea and Coffee, Asociación Origen Murcia, Murcia City Council, Asian José Díaz, Espumosos Martínez, Bodegas Luzón, Molina City Council, Gil Family Estates, Bodegas Maset, Cartagena City Council, Juana La Loca Wine, FJD Faustino and José Damián, Lorca City Council, Arlini Vermouth, Tinto Corazón, Gran Rhin, The Gastronomic Market Company and Assido.

Restaurant area and show cooking



For those who wish to sit around a table, the Gastronomic Region of Murcia once again has the Restaurant Zone, in which six establishments will offer a menu designed especially for the occasion. The offer is made up of Gran Rhin, Tapería de la Huerta, Matavinos Gastrobar, Lariz, Koi Sushi (The Gastronomic Market Company) and Kokoro Gastro Sushi.

On the other hand, those attending the Gastronomic Region of Murcia will also be able to enjoy Live Cooking Menus, which will be run by the Pepe Tomás Restaurant, Pablo González (Cabaña Buenavista, 2 Michelin stars), Nazario Cano (Odiseo, 1 Michelin star) and the tandem formed by José Cremades (La Mestiza) and Sergio de la Orden (El Mosqui). These last chefs will be in charge of preparing a selection of four-handed dishes as they pass through the event. Not only will it be possible to taste an exclusive menu at an adapted price, but diners will be able to see firsthand how the delicacies of the establishments that move to the Auditorium are prepared during the four days that the congress lasts.

The eleventh edition of the congress, organized by LA VERDAD and La Brújula del Gourmet, is sponsored by the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, ‘1,001 Flavors’, Grupo Orenes Hotels and Restaurants, Schweppes, eLPOZO, the Murcia City Council, the City Council of Cartagena and Salzillo Tea and Coffee. The official beer of the congress is Estrella de Levante and Makro and Panasa are the official suppliers. Collaborating in the Mercedes-Benz Auto Classe event, the Murcia Origin association, the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, the City Council of Lorca, Pujante, Murcopan and Jumilla Protected Designation of Origin.