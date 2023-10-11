Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 16:45



The Autonomous Community will expand aid for school transportation to cover families that have been affected by the lack of buses at the beginning of the school year, as announced by the president of the Government Council of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, in the first plenary session of control of the legislature. According to López Miras, who did not offer more details in response to the questions from the socialist José Velez and María Marín, from Podemos, this measure is added to those promoted in recent days by the Ministry of Education to completely restore transport routes throughout the regional territory. Said aid, he pointed out, was until now destined for all families that do not have access to school transportation due to lack of routes in the towns where they reside.

According to the president, the start of the course in the Region has “more positive aspects than negative ones.” This is what he said in response to the cataract of deficiencies listed by Vélez and Marín, with the lack of school transportation routes and prefabricated classrooms in dozens of schools being the most notable. Both spokespersons criticized the fact that he went to Madrid and Barcelona to demonstrate in defense of the unity of Spain while what is “crumbling” is the Murcian educational system. And he replied that there has been an increase in the number of centers with dining rooms, the reduction in the ratio of students in classrooms or the commitments made by his advisor Víctor Marín with companies in the transport sector to increase the increase in the price of the routes. .

In response to a question from the Popular Group spokesperson, Joaquín Segado, about the inequality suffered by the Region in terms of state financing and infrastructure, the president announced that his Executive will appeal to the Constitutional Court the amnesty that Pedro Sánchez plans “at the minute after being approved. And he advanced that “we are going to use all the legal and political resources at our disposal to prevent this favorable treatment.” Likewise, he encouraged the Assembly to follow that path in defense “of the sovereign people it represents.” “After the succession of pardons and reduced sentences for the embezzlers of the ‘Procés’, we have to put our foot on the wall to prevent the erasure of crimes and sentences,” highlighted López Miras. The president insisted that his Executive is not going to sit still. “We are going to defend where necessary that the citizens of the Region of Murcia be treated equally to the rest of Spaniards,” he announced in Parliament.

He also recalled that not updating the system of distribution of State funds “clearly” harms the Region of Murcia, since it stops receiving an average of 430 million euros per year, and the figure reaches 1,475 million if compared to Cantabria, the best financed community.

López Miras found the support of the Vox Parliamentary Group to implement economic policy measures aimed at improving the situation of the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia.