The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, announced this Wednesday in the Regional Assembly, where he appears at his own request, the presentation of a Legislative Promotion Initiative before the Congress of Deputies with the aim of shielding the Tagus Transfer by law -Segura, which has recently been cut by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco).

The head of the regional Executive and the spokesman for the Popular Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Joaquín Segado, signed the proposal this Wednesday morning and immediately registered it in the Chamber. Miras specified that it is about promoting a law from the Regional Assembly, for its subsequent approval in the Congress of Deputies, in order to guarantee the continuity of the aqueduct.

He intends that this law serve as a “shield for the transfer against the water fundamentalism of Pedro Sánchez and Teresa Ribera.” “We have to save the Transfer and move it away from opportunistic politics forever,” said López Miras, who called on the opposition to support this measure. «You have to get wet, red measures and empty words are no longer worth it. The Government of the Region of Murcia is in action, in the momentum before a political decision that seriously harms us Murcia.

The popular initiative contains a single point, which establishes the restitution of the Tajo-Segura Transfer exploitation rules established in Royal Decree 773/2014 of September 12, known as the Memorandum Law. In addition, an additional provision is included that, according to the Popular Parliamentary Group, would allow the repeal of Royal Decree 35/2023 of January 24, which approves the hydrological plans of the river basin districts, among which is the Tagus district. , which entails a decrease in contributions from the Tagus to Segura 110 cubic hectometres.

“For the first time, in our political history, a law is promoted from the Regional Assembly before the Congress of Deputies so that the Tajo-Segura transfer is untouchable and its existence is not conditioned by political and electoral interests,” said López Miras.

The president recalled that it is the State that has exclusive competence in terms of “legislation, management and concession of hydraulic resources and uses when the waters flow through more than one autonomous community”, so that in order to achieve the objective of shielding the transfer, a law emanating from the Regional Assembly is not possible as the Autonomous Community lacks competence for it.

The Legislative Promotion Initiative will have to be debated by the Plenary of the Regional Assembly. If approved, it will be sent to the Congress Bureau. If it admits it, a plenary session would be held for consideration in the Lower House, to which representatives of the Assembly would attend to defend it.

Miras defended in his speech that cutting the transfer by 50 percent supposes “an announced, deliberate, planned and executed attack without the slightest embarrassment”, which was perpetrated “without taking into account technical criteria and based on political issues”. He recalled that the Council of State ruled in favor of the continuity of the Transfer “and the Government of Pedro Sánchez has skipped it.”

Finally, the president reaffirmed the need to achieve a National Hydrological Plan for Water “to put an end to what some describe as a battle”, and recalled that the Government of the Region of Murcia is going to file an appeal before the Supreme Court to listen to your arguments. «We are not asking for anything that does not correspond to us, nor trying to take water from other Spaniards. We just want justice, equity and a distribution that guarantees life, “he said.