The Presidents of the Region of Murcia and Andalusia, Fernando López Miras and Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, signed this Monday morning an institutional agreement in defense of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, in which they ask Pedro Sánchez to do not change the rules of exploitation of the aqueduct and avoid the increase of ecological flows in the Tagus. They warn that “a large reduction or closure of the Transfer would produce significant restrictions on the supply of water to the population and the industrial fabric of the provinces of Murcia, Almería, Alicante and Albacete.”

The modification of the exploitation rules and the new ecological flows are two measures in process that provoked the rejection of the irrigators and businessmen of the Region of Murcia, Almería and Alicante, which will take to the streets so that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition reverse. The institutional declaration was signed at a meeting that took place at the headquarters of the Government Delegation of the Junta de Andalucía, to which The head of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, has not attended. He was invited last week, but declined to attend due to scheduling reasons.

The leaders of Murcia and Andalusia warn that the Transfer generates 110,000 direct jobs and another 250,000 indirect. They emphasize that with the reforms underway it could be reduced by 45% of the total transferred, and cause a rise in the price of water, estimated at between 30 and 48%, at a time of serious economic crisis. «Such is its importance, that half of the water used in homes in that part of Spain comes from the Tagus River, so a large reduction or closure of the Transfer would produce significant restrictions on the supply of water to the population and the fabric industrial in the provinces of Murcia, Almería, Alicante and Albacete ».

They request the Government of the nation to guarantee the current conditions of the Tagus-Segura Transfer “and to recognize it as essential infrastructure for the maintenance of the productive sectors of the Spanish Southeast and the development of this territory, as well as for the well-being of those who depend on it. your sourcing. Avoiding, for this, measures such as the modification of the exploitation rules or the announced establishment of ecological flows in the Tagus River higher than those currently in force. “

New National Hydrological Plan



Likewise, they point out that water is a State matter, and that as such it must be addressed and regulated, considering that in Spain there are surpluses of water to take from where there is excess to where it is needed. «The Spanish Constitution recognizes both the solidarity between nationalities and regions and the establishment of an economic, adequate and fair balance between the various parts of the Spanish territory, stressing that the differences between the Statutes of the different Autonomous Communities may not imply, in any case, economic or social privileges ”, indicates the statement.

They also maintain that the Government of Spain must address as soon as possible the development of a National Hydrological Plan “that contemplates the principles of solidarity and balance indicated, and that provides a solution to the hydrological deficit situation suffered by Dry Spain.” López Miras and Moreno Bonilla also request that “the necessary investments be made in Castilla-La Mancha in terms of purification and sanitation, as well as in irrigation and supply, to avoid both the contamination of the Tagus River and to allow access to the Diversion waters to the population and irrigators of said Autonomous Community ”.

Both presidents recall that the Tajo-Segura Transfer, «as we well know in Andalusia, the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia, is not only the most important hydraulic infrastructure in all of Spain and the most effective instrument of inter-territorial solidarity that operates continuously In our country. Its immense value goes much further.

They explain that it brings solidarity and wealth to the country as a whole, with an impact on the Spanish GDP of more than 3,000 million euros and generating 110,000 direct jobs and another 250,000 indirect ones. «Its waters supply two and a half million people in the Region of Murcia and the provinces of Almería and Alicante, thus guaranteeing the principle contained in the Constitution of the equality that all Spaniards have for access to such an essential good and under the same conditions as the rest of their compatriots.

Against desertification



The statement emphasizes that the Transfer “It is a main asset in the fight against rural depopulation and the social problem posed by Emptied Spain”. Likewise, it indicates that thanks to the food produced with its waters, “the Transfer has been a fundamental element when facing the toughest moments of the pandemic, avoiding the shortage of Spanish and European markets and households.”

The institutional declaration adds that the Tajo-Segura benefits 200,000 hectares of irrigated land and more than 55 million fruit trees, favoring the fight against the advance of desertification and the effects of climate change, since it allows the elimination of more than one million tons of CO2 per year thanks to the crops and trees it irrigates.

«In its 42 years of existence, the Tajo-Segura Transfer has been an essential factor for growth, development, job creation and wealth in the Southeastern regions of Spain. Given the arguments already presented, no one can doubt that any cut in the transfer of water flows through the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct puts equality and solidarity among all Spaniards at risk, and that it seriously affects society as a whole due to the negative impact it has on consumers, farmers, ranchers, companies and industries in the territories that receive its waters ”.