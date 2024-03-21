The president of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, and his counterpart at the head of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, signed this Thursday in Murcia a joint manifesto demanding a National Water Pact to guarantee present and future development of both territories. López Miras highlighted that said Pact “would end the clashes between territories” over this matter, and recalled that the agreement must be promoted by the central government, “but I assure you that it can also be possible without it.”

“We need a National Water Pact based on solidarity, that unites us and that once and for all banishes the self-interested, biased and anti-Spanish political struggle that has contaminated the water message for decades,” stated the head of the Region of Murcia. For López Miras, vindicating this Pact is also “vindicating the validity and compliance of the Constitution.”

Thus, the manifesto highlights the importance of guaranteeing, through said Pact, that all Spaniards can enjoy water under the same conditions, as an essential element of the right to life recognized by article 15 of the Magna Carta.

For López Miras, “there is enough water, there will be water, and I assure you that sooner or later we will have a common plan in Spain for its use. Regardless”. In any case, he was pessimistic regarding a central government that “neither wants, nor knows, nor can exercise the coordination that corresponds to it.”

Faced with the current conception of the Government of Spain, López Miras stated that it is necessary to see water resources “as a whole, from a broad approach and from a country perspective, as the fathers of the Constitution understood it.”

For this reason, he asked “that Spain move forward with unity” in this matter, and warned that the “disregard for equality” of the central Executive is not only manifesting itself “on the legal, economic or access to infrastructure level, but also in the use of everyone's natural resources.

In this sense, he described as “unacceptable that there are regions that are experiencing situations of extreme drought while others see how their infrastructure is insufficient to contain the excess water that they suffer on a recurring basis.”

In addition to demanding a National Water Pact, the manifesto also expresses in its four points the need to commit from the central government to the infrastructure that guarantees the availability of water, such as the Tajo-Segura transfer; requests the State to further promote water purification and reuse, and finally, urges it to promote better systems to reduce water consumption.

López Miras stressed that the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community “share objectives and needs” also in water matters, and on the eve of World Water Day, he recalled that the Spanish Levante “takes advantage of every last drop and produces with a difficult quality to equalize. Regarding the positioning as leaders in water management and purification, he highlighted that both regions “have invested a lot in modernization, technology and use.”

An “indispensable” transfer for the future



In the manifesto, both autonomies make a direct claim for the progress contributed by the “irrevocable” Tajo-Segura, while specifying that this infrastructure is vital for the future.

In this regard, López Miras denounced that the central government “is depleting the transfer more and more, because this work not only generates development but also demonstrates that Spain can jointly manage its resources and act as a true nation.”