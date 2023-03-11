The president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, assured that “during these last years of neglect and abandonment by the City Council, Seve has been by the side of the Jumillanos looking for solutions where there were problems”, during the act presentation of Severa González as a PP candidate for mayor of the municipality.

López Miras denounced that during these four years where more than 20,000 jobs have been generated in the Region of Murcia, “jobs have been lost in Jumilla” and that “while in the Region of Murcia six companies have been created every day, in Jumilla 200 companies have been lost in four years ».

He also stressed that “no other person like Severa, who has so much experience in public management and so much capacity for work, appears” and that “he knows Jumilla like no one else.”

“This way of governing the Region of Murcia represents that way of governing and managing the Popular Party” and “represents the change that President Alberto Nuñez Feijóo wants in Spain, that real alternative to a sectarian Socialist Party and installed in the confrontation, in the confrontation, in the tension and very far from the solutions that the citizens need ».

For his part, the PP spokesman in the Senate, Javier Maroto, stated that Seve González “will be the next mayoress of Jumilla with the support of the entire municipality and the Popular Party.” In this sense, Maroto stressed that “we choose very well those municipalities where change is necessary and where the possibilities are many.” “In Jumilla the change is noticeable, so we have the best candidate committed to her candidacy.”

In addition, “Seve has given three essential keys for the current mayoress to stop governing this municipality: neglect, laziness and lack of interest,” he added. Finally, the candidate for Mayor of Jumilla, Severa González, assured that “from the PP we have been working very conscientiously during these four long years” and, therefore, “we are prepared for that much-needed change that Jumilla needs” .

The candidate announced three measures for the next legislature if she has the confidence of the inhabitants of the municipality. The first is to “connect Jumilla” with the urban bus service, since “the municipality already had this for years” but the current city council “has not been able to rescue that service” and this is something that “they have been demanding for years citizens year after year through participatory budgets».

Secondly, “start the processing of the modification of the General Plan for urban planning so that Jumilla has, immediately, possible developed industrial land, so that companies and industries” that set their sights on our town “do not leave to other places. In these last four years of the socialist government, “the tools have not been put in place for this to happen.”

And the third of the proposals is a plan agreed with the agricultural organizations to “develop, plan and agree with them the actions that have to be carried out on our rural roads.”