The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, admitted that The Region of Murcia is not currently in the national average for vaccines administered with respect to those received, but he advanced that the Murcian Health Service (SMS) and Public Health forecast is that the Community can reach that average “in the next few days.”

The objective is that “we can continue to immunize as we are doing to most of the population of the Region”, according to López Miras, who recalls that the Region has not always been below the national average but, on occasions, has topped that ranking. For example, he recalled that, At the beginning of the vaccination process, the Region was “the first”, with 100% of vaccines administered.

In a contact with the media and when asked about the vaccination rate, López Miras considered it important to highlight that Murcia is the “safest autonomous community in all of Spain” because it is the one that “best meets all the indicators and all the criteria established by the Ministry of Health.”

“Are one of the communities with the lowest rates of contagion by Covid; with fewer ICU bed occupancies; with a lower rate of positivity; and the community of the entire peninsula with the lowest fatality rate, and this is the most important thing because the priority is to save lives, “he said.

In his opinion, we must “value” these data and “continue to appeal to the responsibility, to the prudence of society that has made us get here and also to the responsibility that, until now, has not existed of the central government so that it provides us with legal tools to be able to face this pandemic ».

When asked by him Vaccination problem registered this Monday at Enrique Roca de Murcia, acknowledged that there was a “logistical gap” and a thousand people had to be summoned again to be vaccinated this Wednesday. “They know that we are accelerating the vaccination process, as fast as we can, that it is being done”, remarked López Miras, who said that “there are already more than half a million vaccines in the Region of Murcia.”

“From Friday to Sunday, 30,000 vaccinations were given”, recalled the President of the Murcian Government, who pointed out that the forecast was to administer 15,000 doses this Monday. “Obviously, with these massive vaccinations and with all the appointments, there are days in which there are people mentioned who do not come and, therefore, these appointments must be rescheduled.”

“On other days all the people do attend,” according to López Miras, who regretted that this Monday there was a logistical gap and they had to be summoned again for Wednesday. “Of course, it is a logistical gap that has been corrected and that will make tomorrow those thousand people can be with their vaccines, as appropriate,” he concluded.