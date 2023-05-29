The Popular Party won the regional elections in the Region overwhelmingly yesterday, while the PSRM-PSOE suffered a major debacle and Vox, despite doubling its representation in the Assembly, loses strength in its aspirations to govern.

With the vote count at 97.14%, the popular ones were again the hegemonic party in the Region of Murcia on this 28-M, obtaining 42.83% of the votes cast and 21 seats in the autonomous Parliament, only 2 of the absolute majority. Fernando López Miras thus achieves his goal of adding more deputies than the entire left (6 above PSOE and Podemos), for which an abstention from Vox would be enough for him to be sworn in for the third consecutive time as president of the Community.

The head of the regional Executive takes advantage of the disappearance of Ciudadanos and wins some 72,000 support compared to the 2019 elections (10.48 percentage points), obtaining 5 more seats in the Chamber.

In addition, the joy of the popular is completed with the good results in the municipal. He triumphs in 28 locations, with 15 absolute majorities. It recovers Murcia, is in a position to maintain Cartagena, reconquers Lorca and has a good chance of wresting from the PSOE, through pacts, important places like Molina and Cieza.

The PP led PSRM-PSOE, the second political force, by 17.3 percentage points and more than 114,000 votes. Its candidate, José Vélez, obtained one of the worst results in the party’s history in the Region, with 25.53% of the votes and 13 deputies in the Regional Assembly, 4 fewer than it had in the recently concluded legislature. It is the second lowest number of seats, only surpassed by that of Begoña García Retegui in the 2011 elections, and equaled with the mark of Rafael González Tovar in 2015, although he won numerous city councils in those elections.

The popular add 6 deputies more than PSOE and Podemos together

With its 9 seats, Vox must choose between facilitating the inauguration of Miras or blocking it with the left

Podemos-IU maintains its two seats and will not be able to form its own parliamentary group

Vélez loses 40,000 votes compared to Diego Conesa and is very touched as a regional leader

Regional MC does not enter the Assembly by not reaching the 3% necessary to obtain representation

Ciudadanos certifies his death by not exceeding 10,000 votes and disappears from the Chamber

Vélez loses more than 40,000 votes compared to four years ago (6.93 percentage points) and is closer to the third force, Vox, than to the first, the PP. He has no chance of forming a government, as he would need an unlikely alliance with Podemos and Santiago Abascal’s party. The bitter night for the Socialists was completed with the loss of the most important town halls that he governed -Murcia, Lorca and possibly Molina de Segura-, which leaves the PSRM general secretary seriously injured.

Vox, for its part, once again showed itself to be strong in the Region of Murcia, although it may not meet the high expectations it set before the elections, which were none other than winning the elections as in the general elections on November 10, 2019. With 97.14% counted, the candidacy headed by José Ángel Antelo had 117,688 votes (17.77% of the total) and 9 seats in the Regional Assembly, 5 more than those obtained four years ago. That is, more than double.

Santiago Abascal’s party now has to choose between facilitating the inauguration of Fernando López Miras, with a favorable vote or abstention, and joining the left to block it, which would lead the Region to hold new elections.

On the other hand, Vox does not achieve any mayoralty, although if it agrees with the PP it can reach government responsibilities in 16 municipalities in the Region, including Molina, Las Torres de Cotillas and Cieza.

The fourth political force is the Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde coalition, which also falls short of expectations. The formation led by María Marín reached 4.68% of the votes and 2 deputies, the same number it had in this past legislature. This will prevent him from forming his own parliamentary group and he will have to join the Mixed Group again. In addition, it does not get the regional coordinator of Izquierda Unida, José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, to have a seat in Parliament.

MC dies on the shore



One of the great disappointments of the night was taken by MC Regional, the candidacy promoted by Movimiento Ciudadano de Cartagena. With 19,681 votes (96.92%), he was very close to reaching the 3% barrier that allows him to enter the distribution of seats. Throughout the night, the count predicted the formation’s entry into the Cartagena Chamber, but it finally died on the shore.

The seat lost by the regional MC, which would have gone to his candidate María Esther Guzmán, was eventually won by the PSOE. The Cartagena formation takes a bitter taste from these elections due to the result of the municipal elections, since Noelia Arroyo has surpassed José López in his particular duel for the mayor’s office of the port city.

As all the polls have been warning, Ciudadanos disappears from the regional political map. The candidacy of María José Ros Olivo obtained 10,144 votes, 1.53%, far from the 3% that would have allowed her to obtain representation in the Regional Assembly. The orange formation loses almost 70,000 votes compared to 2019 and the 6 deputies it took out then. In the town halls, it only survives in Ceuti, with a female councillor.

Nor does it enter the More Region-Green Equo Assembly, which obtained 8,601 votes, 1.3%. Of the rest of the minority forces, the 5,745 votes that PACMA (now called the Animalist Party with the Environment) once again obtained stand out.

The 45 elected deputies will take possession of their seats on June 14, when the Assembly is constituted. That day will take place the election of the president of the Chamber and the members of the Bureau. It will be a first sample of the tone that the XI Legislature can have, depending on the willingness of PP and Vox to reach an agreement.