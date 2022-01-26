THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 02:09



The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, made it clear yesterday that the regional government “is going to go all the way and exhaust all avenues so that the distribution of European funds is done in a transparent, fair and coordinated manner, something that it’s happening. We will defend the interests of the people of Murcia with all the necessary actions, including the judicial ones». This is how López Miras expressed himself at the closing of the conference on ‘The impact of the Next Generation funds in the Region of Murcia’, organized by the APD, which makes it possible to “shed light” on the 140,000 million euros that the European Commission allocates to Spain, and that the central government manages “in a partisan and sectarian manner,” he censored.

“The Region has done its job,” López Miras stressed, since “together with more than 200 public and private entities, we defined 1,050 projects valued at more than 15,000 million euros, which were sent to the Government of Spain, and of which moment we know nothing. We do see, instead, how European funds are distributed to other communities every week without knowing exactly what the criteria is, but agreeing that they tend to be of the same political affiliation as the central government », he criticized. The head of the regional Executive recalled that, “to maximize the efficiency of every last euro cent of European money”, the Community has approved various legal reforms. Thus, the procedures related to ‘Next Generation’ have been reduced by half, giving it an urgent character, and the Next Carm Office has been created “to coordinate the management of these funds in the Region. This office acts as a source of information and advice, but also as a guarantee of transparency », he assured.

López Miras also reported that the Region has received 347.28 million euros corresponding to the 2021 financial year. Of these, the processing of files worth 65.6 million has already begun, in 13 calls and contracts. However, he lamented that “each assigned fund comes with a series of complex requirements that make it difficult to execute.”