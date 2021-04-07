It is not easy to pretend to play the flute in a rock band. Guitars, brass, basses and screams to which the melodic whistle of a 16th century instrument is incorporated. The risk and the contradiction that this entails define the man who tried many years before becoming the czar against the pandemic, in the third country in the world worst hit by the virus. When at the end of February 2020, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the floor in La Mañanera to a little-known epidemiologist to explain the impact of that virus that emerged in China and terrified Europe, few could imagine that Hugo López-Gatell, that five days before he had just turned 51, he would become the only person who competes in the media presence with the president. A record within the reach of few.

Since he was commissioned, he has lectured almost daily. If to this are added his appearances with the president, López-Gatell has given in the last year more than 300 press conferences, almost 18,000 minutes or, what is the same, 13 days in a row speaking day and night without stopping before the media . With this degree of exposure, what was intended to be a display of transparency to track the number of deceased, recovered, or affected regions, is also a showcase for the risk and contradictions of a transverse flute soloist embedded in a band.

Its defenders insist that it has done what it has been able to do with a broken health system and a weakened population that ranks first in the world in childhood obesity and where one in ten Mexicans is diabetic, the gasoline of the virus. They recognize that he has filled hospitals with beds, which has prevented the collapse and that the population died in the parks and on the streets. His detractors reproach him for having become a political actor and forgetting about the scientist, minimizing the severity of the pandemic so as not to muddy the second year of López Obrador’s government. Compulsively buying ventilators that nobody knew how to use, despising the mask or marginalizing private doctors by excluding them from vaccination. His critics blame him, mainly, for the figures, and the newspapers for his little stamina.

The most recent example happened on March 25, when Mexico reached 200,000 official deaths from covid. With a daily drip of between 600 and 800 deaths, the figure did not catch him by surprise and López-Gatell had the answer ready. He said the media was “obsessed” by the downside of the pandemic to sell more and “increase equity returns.” The day that Mexico became the third country with the most deaths in the world, the most phlegmatic López-Gatell took out the political suit that they reproach him with: “The newspapers represent economic and political interest groups that are against changes at this stage of the Government, ”he said in reference to the national media, although he has also criticized the international media, including this newspaper.

Hugo López-Gatell, who has not responded to requests for comment for this report, has known public health from the cradle. The grandson of a Spanish Republican military man who escaped to Mexico from a concentration camp, he was born in the Hospital 20 de Noviembre in the capital, where his parents – he a chemist and she a nurse – met while working. Student of the Madrid School, trained at the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a scholarship in foreign universities, a reader of Miguel Hernández, a musician of rock groups that led to mythical bands such as La gusana ciega or Santa Sabina, for a long time López-Gatell it was a symbol of the public, in the most positive sense of the term. An exponent of the best of Mexico, academically, culturally and in his generosity. The grandson of an exile received by Lázaro Cárdenas to whom Mexico gave everything and who had the opportunity to give it back. López-Gatell was the star of a government that finds it difficult to find talented middle managers.

López-Gatell gestures while showing a dose of the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine, in December of last year. Edgar Garrido / REUTERS

And picked up the glove. Intelligent, authoritarian, cordial in form and a good command of language, he was the perfect official to explain to the country a disease of which everything was unknown. Their criticisms of junk food, the neoliberal model, soft drink manufacturers and the sedentary way of life in the face of traditional culture incorporated the public health narrative that fitted into Q4. In popularity polls his name rang for any possible position.

For the senator of Morena Margarita Valdéz, from the Health Commission, López-Gatell has had to deal with the equation “to die of hunger or die of the covid”, applying sanitary measures in a context of economic suffocation. “He is a serious and knowledgeable researcher. He has had to manage a sanitary broken country and a very affected population. What happens is that López-Gatell came out responsive and that does not like many. He is a victim of the political grid ”, he defends in a telephone interview.

López-Gatell spent a year in Baltimore, where he became a Master of Medical Sciences and a Doctor of Epidemiology at the prestigious John Hopkins University, the oldest in the United States dedicated to research. Precisely his old university reminds him every day that Mexico exceeded 200,000 official deceased weeks ago. The sad balance is extensible to Latin America, with similar health systems. Mexico adds 162 deceased per 100,000 inhabitants, close to Peru with 166 or Brazil with 158, far away all of the 7.3 that Japan records, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University as of April 5. The situation is even more alarming after the official data released last weekend that indicates that the deaths of patients with symptoms similar to Covid – but without confirmatory test – is 321,000, 60% higher than the official data .

Throughout 13 months of daily appearances before the press, López-Gatell accumulates to his credit some statements that portray his dubious clinical eye when he said in June that reaching 80,000 dead would be “a catastrophic scenario”, others that paint it as a bad health example, when he said that the mask gives “a false sense of security” and others, directly, that describe him as a first-rate flatterer, as when he described López Obrador as “a moral force and not contagion.” However, the controversies that have harmed him the most happened far from the press room. The best known was that Christmas day that he recommended to the population not to leave the house and shortly after he was photographed on the beach. Or when, in the month of March, a few days after leaving the hospital and still positive in the covid tests, he appeared walking through a crowded park in the capital without a mask. Of these controversies, he has blamed the media for focusing on the morbid and not dedicating their covers to more constructive messages.

Another senator from Morena, German Martínez, considers that López-Gatell “has failed in everything: in the statistics, in the forecast and in the preventive measures” and considers that “who was actually a politician sold himself as a scientist.” According to Martínez, even one of the positive aspects in his management – the hiring of 47,000 doctors in a few months, the purchase of ventilators and the creation of new beds to treat covid patients – were a “palliative” to the dramatic management. “Having more beds was only a palliative in the face of the disaster because people have come there to die,” he says in reference to the report from the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences, which indicates that seven out of ten intubated in a public hospital die. According to the senator, successes such as mass vaccination – which in Mexico is around 6% of the population – is an achievement of Social Security (IMSS) and the Army, which helped accelerate a process that, for now, has more doses than people capable of putting it on. “López-Gatell is fighting with everyone. His fights have been public with the governors of Baja California, Tabasco, Mexico City, with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, with the press… he has put us to compete in the dead with the worst extreme right in the world; with Trump’s inheritance and with Bolsonaro, ”Martínez tells this newspaper. “The epidemiologist became a histrionic protagonist of politics and the shadow of López Obrador will not reach him to protect himself from his responsibility when he leaves office.”

López-Gatell, during a press conference at the National Palace, in July 2020. Presidency of Mexico / EFE

Throughout the pandemic, López-Gatell’s ability has been to pair the disseminator and the scolding teacher with the lopezobradorista narrative. When in June the press questioned him about the laxity of the confinement measures, he replied: “There are sectors that do not perceive the enormous social inequality in the country. Characteristically, the wealthiest sectors of society have maintained a discourse of intolerance towards the population they see as enemies, with anger at having to go out to the streets to maintain their daily subsistence ”. For many, López-Gatell, who did not respond to an interview request from this newspaper, has been able to read better than anyone the moment in which the country is living.

Yet it is among scientists that it fails the test. Francisco Moreno, head of the covid-19 program at the ABC hospital in the capital, one of the most important in Mexico, blames him for the “tragedy” and criticizes him for having put on “the ideological suit over the scientific one.” According to Dr. Moreno, his strategy had three serious errors: “First, to think that reinforcing the beds was enough, although it has been proven that people arrive there to die only 24 hours later. Second, the few tests carried out to control the expansion and have real data on its size. And third, the politicization of the use of basic sanitary measures. The mask became a symbol; Either you are with the president or you are with science ”, describes Dr. Moreno.” López-Gatell offered the government the model that interested them based on austerity, with few very localized evidence and relying on the ‘sentinel model’ (which tracks epidemics of any kind throughout the country) and it has been seen that this has not worked, ”he criticizes. “For months it has been known that there is a 60% gap between the actual and estimated figures and nothing has been done.”

Mexico is the only country in the world that has had two pandemics in the 21st century. In 2009 an influenza outbreak put the planet on alert and Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) acted forcefully and ordered strict confinement from the beginning, which controlled the disease and earned him the recognition of several international organizations. Alejandro Macías was the presidential commissioner in charge of that and eleven years later regrets that nothing was learned from the first pandemic. “The problem was underestimated and it was not placed as a priority problem in the country.” According to Dr. Macías “With more and more information about the evolution of the pandemic in the world, this was not incorporated into the strategy or ventilators were compulsively bought without doctors who could operate them. It is easier to fly a plane than to get someone alive from an Intensive Care Unit ”, he explains by phone.

According to the person responsible for the previous pandemic, neither the 32 states into which the country is divided have done their part or helped enough, and admits that López-Gatell found a battered health system with one of the lowest investment “among the countries that invest the least ”. For Macías, his main success was “avoiding panic” and that people “don’t die in the streets.”

It is precisely in the streets that the last battle against the pandemic of a fed up country is being fought. On Thursday, March 31, 440 new deaths were recorded in a context of crowded beaches and roads clogged by tourists in search of vacations. Meanwhile López-Gatell’s transverse flute sounds more out of tune, but more rhythmic than ever, with the rest of the band.

