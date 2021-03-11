The undersecretary of Health and spokesman for the epidemic in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, has reappeared this Wednesday by video at the government’s evening press conference 19 days after testing positive for covid. The official, who was admitted to the hospital for five days and has been at home since March 1, has said that he is “completely recovered” but that he still has “a high enough viral load to be contagious.” López-Gatell has reported that as of this Wednesday he will be joining his activities virtually and that he hopes to return in person “in a few more days”.

“I am completely recovered, I do not have any symptoms, I feel in good condition, with strength, with courage, with enthusiasm to continue advancing in the vaccination against covid,” he assured this Wednesday from his home. The government spokesman has clarified, however, that he has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in a new test that was done this Wednesday: “This means that I still have a high enough viral load to be contagious and although I already I have a medical discharge, I do not have an epidemiological discharge ”. Subsequently, the official reported on the progress in vaccination in the country and answered questions from journalists gathered at the National Palace.

The first question has been about the treatment he received against the disease. “I will refrain from making particular references to my condition or my treatment,” he has settled. López-Gatell has appealed to his “right to confidentiality”: “Our state of health and the conditions in which we were treated are part of private life. This applied in my case and also in the case of the president. Being civil servants we comment on what is of public interest ”. The undersecretary has added another reason for not speaking “specifically” about his case: “If I comment on aspects that are particular, I would be doing serious damage because I would be transmitting an idea as if my own experience could be generalized directly to any person. another person”.

The man at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus in Mexico communicated on February 20 on Twitter that he had contracted the disease and that his symptoms were mild. So, he isolated himself at home and stopped appearing in the daily conferences he offers to communicate the advance of the virus in the country. Ten days later, the newspaper The Day reported that the undersecretary was in the hospital. After several days of speculation and denials from official sources about his state of health, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the official was admitted and was “very well” and “in very good spirits.” “They did not hospitalize me for being delicate, but to receive treatment, which is intravenous and easier to handle than at home,” said the undersecretary to the aforementioned newspaper and assured that he was not having problems breathing.

López-Gatell left the Centro Citibanamex, a field hospital set up to help with the crisis in Mexico City, on March 1. José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, reported then that the official had received supplemental oxygen in the early phase of his illness and had followed a complementary intravenous anti-inflammatory treatment with frequency, dose and schedule control. “When he is with us again in a more comprehensive way, he will tell us about his treatment,” settled the headline at that time, who has headed the daily technical reports in recent weeks.

The press conferences of the Undersecretary of Health became at the beginning of the pandemic an obligatory point of reference to understand the Government’s strategy in addressing the health situation, but with the passage of time his role added to controversies and polarization . The pandemic has left more than 192,000 dead in Mexico, according to the latest official data, while the country lags behind in the challenge of vaccinating 117 million people for free. Until this Wednesday, health personnel have applied 277,086 doses, according to López-Gatell.

