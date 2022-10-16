An error in free practice on Friday, where Alonso López shot the Italian Vietti, caused him to accumulate a long lap penalty that he had to do in the race. By regulation he had three laps to complete it, so the rider from Madrid ran the risk of finding himself in the middle of the group at the first change. He started third on the grid and had a plan in his head: if he managed to get to the front of the race maybe he wouldn’t lose so many positions. But not even in his wildest dreams could he imagine a start like the one he had. In just four corners he was already leading the race and with a pace of one second per lap faster he showed up on the third lap with enough gap to complete his penalty and stay in the lead. From then on, it was a walk for the pilot who is nicknamed “the magician of Los Molinos”, a town in the Madrid mountains from which he is a native. And so, when he crossed the finish line solo, he was celebrating his second World Cup victory by displaying an ace of spades that he had worn inside his overalls throughout the race.

There was a movie ahead and another behind. And this one changed the script suddenly when Augusto Fernández went to the ground with 10 laps to go. An unexpected and inexplicable mistake, because he was assured of the podium and was riding in pairs with his teammate Pedro Acosta, with a large margin behind. The Spaniard was about to make a splash in the Moto2 championship, considering that his rival for the title, Ogura, was barely fighting for the points. And yet, Fernández’s zero, together with the Japanese’s eleventh final position, caused a change in the leadership of the intermediate category. With an advantage of 3.5 points, it will now be Ogura who will face his first title ball at the next round in Malaysia.

The Moto2 race also had a lot of Spanish protagonism. He accompanied López, the “Shark” Pedro Acosta, on the podium, while Fermín Aldeguer, Manu González and Jeremy Alcoba finished in the top six. Only the British Jake Dixon, third, and who avoided a plenary session that would have been historic, slipped in.