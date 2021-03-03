‘The girls’ was the big winner in the eighth edition of the Fero Awardsz awarded by film reporters in a gala held in person at the Coliseum theater in Madrid and in which the award to the best documentary the Murcian Luis López Carrasco for ‘The year of discovery‘. ‘The girls’, Pilar Palomero’s debut feature, won three statuettes: best dramatic film, direction and screenplay. Another director, Icíar Bollaín, deserved the Feroz for the best comedy for ‘Ros’s weddingto’. The interpretive section had a marked Basque accent. Patricia López Arnáiz was the best leading actress thanks to ‘Ane’, David Pérez Sañudo’s debut, while Elena Irureta and Loreto Mauleón They triumphed as a leading and supporting actress respectively for the series ‘Homeland’. Mario Casas he took the lead role for ‘Thou shalt not kill’. On Saturday, the actor can win the Goya that he does not have.

The discovery of an old school notebook with an essay on the Religion subject lit the fuse for ‘Las Chicas’, which, without being autobiographical, is based on Palomero’s experience (Zaragoza, 1980) in a nuns’ school. Its protagonist is an 11-year-old girl (Andrea Fandos), daughter of a single mother (Natalia de Molina), who is approaching adolescence in the prosperous and fallera Spain of 92. The director does not intend to denounce religious education, but rather the contrast between what happened inside the classrooms and outside of them.

Drama ‘The girls’. Comedy ‘Rosa’s wedding’. director Pilar Palomero for ‘The girls’. Screenplay Pilar Palomero for ‘The girls’. Main actor Mario Casas for ‘You will not kill’. Leading actress Patricia López Arnáiz for ‘Ane’. Soundtrack Koldo Uriarte and Bingen Mendizabal for ‘Baby’. Drama series ‘Riot gear’. Comedy series ‘Come on Juan’. Series leading actor Eduard Fernández for ’30 coins’ and Hovik Keuchkerian for ‘Anti-riot’. Series leading actress Elena Irureta for ‘Patria’. Best Documentary ‘The year of discovery’, by Luis López Carrasco.

84,000 spectators have seen in the theaters ‘Las Chicas’, which triumphed at the Malaga Festival and will compete against ‘La Boda de Rosa’ at the Goya Awards. A tender and funny fable of feminist vindication starring Candela Peña.

In the year 92, ‘The Year of Discovery’ is also set, the documentary by Murcian filmmaker Luis López Carrasco who won the Feroz award for best documentary, and which he was opting for four more statuettes (best dramatic film, script and direction). It narrates how, in the face of the successful Spain represented by the Seville Expo and the Barcelona Olympics, Cartagena was experiencing a social and economic drama, and the riots and protests over industrial dismantling ended with the burning of the Regional Assembly. López Carrasco aspires this March 6 to raise the Goya to which he is nominated.

Regarding the interpretive section, Patricia López Arnáiz, who will turn 40 next month, had never enjoyed a role that would showcase her immense talent. After the ‘Baztán Trilogy’ by Dolores Redondo, ‘While the war lasts’ and series like ‘The plague’ and ‘The other look’, López Arnáiz has gone from living to babysitting in a dining room and putting on concerts, he has also won this year the Forqué and the Critical Eye.

The Feroz also rewarded the work of Elena Irureta in ‘Homeland’, determined to know who murdered her husband, as well as Loreto Mauleon, who spends most of the footage in a wheelchair on the skin of Arantxa, a victim of a stroke. The best drama series was however ‘Riot gear‘, which follows a group of police officers involved in a corruption scheme. One of its actors, Hovik Keuchkerian, shared the Feroz for best protagonist with Eduard Fernández, the priest of arms take from ’30 coins’, by Álex de la Iglesia.

Smit dazzles



Actress Victoria Abril took advantage of her speech to apologize for her unfortunate statements about vaccines, on a day in which the flashes illuminated the surprising ‘look’ of Milena Smit, who is nominated for a Goya for best new actress for ‘You will not kill’ . Smit began her modeling career in Murcia as a teenager and, since then, has confessed that she feels linked to this city.

It could not be for the other representatives of the Region, Javier Calvo, Roque Baños and Raúl Liarte. Director, composer and screenwriter left the Feroz Awards empty.