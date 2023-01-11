The North American Leaders Summit staged a tightening of ties between Mexico, the United States and Canada after the tensions caused by the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and the distance forced by the pandemic.

In a summit that lasted three days, and ended yesterday, the US president, Joe Biden; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; and the host, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, met at the National Palace to discuss the main issues in the region. Migration was one of the main points.

Joe Biden thanked López Obrador for “taking a step forward and receiving in Mexico those who do not follow the legal paths” of the new american immigration policywhich implies that Mexico will receive up to 30,000 Nicaraguans, Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans per month.

In addition, Trudeau and López discussed the Canadian immigration program to grant visas to Mexican workers or recognition of native peoples.

Another meeting point was the marketing strategies. “We agree to strengthen our economic and commercial relations, for which a joint Committee for planning and import substitution in North America will be created” in order to achieve greater commercial self-sufficiency, said the Mexican president after the trilateral meeting.

López also said that will dialogue with Canadian companies dissatisfied with their government’s policies. “I made a commitment with Prime Minister Trudeau to receive companies that may have pending issues, some disagreement with the attitude of our Government,” added the Mexican president.

The presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (i), of the United States, Joe Biden (d), and the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

On the other hand, during a press conference to comment on the results of the summit, the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, affirmed yesterday that his government is working with that of the Latin American country so that there “more extraditions” of drug traffickers.

Despite the consensus One of the great points in dispute was left out, Mexico’s energy policy, which Canada and the United States consider protectionist and prevents private investment by companies from both countries, and for which they have pointed out that they could open a dispute mechanism within the United States-Mexico Treaty Canada.

For his part, the Canadian Prime Minister declared that he had had a direct conversation with López Obrador on the subject. “In energy reforms, as you heard President López Obrador speak at the beginning of our bilateral meeting, which lasted until today, it was an issue in which we had very direct conversations about it,” Trudeau said at a press conference after the meeting. with the Mexican president.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

