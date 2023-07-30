Saturday, July 29, 2023, 9:56 p.m.



Murcian sprinter Sergio López Barranco, 24, flew this Saturday in Torrent (Valencia) and showed that he is the fastest athlete in the country. The sprinter from Sociedad Atlética Alcantarilla achieved his third consecutive gold in the final of the 100 meter dash of the Spanish Championship with an incredible time of 10.11, beating Guillem Crespí (10.17) and Ricardo Sánchez (10.19) in a spectacular race. Unfortunately, the tailwind blew more than allowed (2.4) and Sergio López’s mark –the best of his career and the second best of all time in Spanish athletics, only behind Bruno Hortelano’s in Madrid 2016, set on 10.06 – was cancelled.

The Murcian is in spectacular shape. He dominated the situation at all times, both in his series and in the semifinal. And in the grand final he gave everything to show that he is the fastest in Spain. It is his third consecutive national title outdoors. Juan Carlos Abellán’s pupil came to Torrent with a mark of 10.22 and aspires to be in the World Cups in Budapest next August.