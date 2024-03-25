Sergio Alejandro López and Leidy Lozano They were the winners of the Enel X Night Race, which was held on Sunday night through the streets of Bogotá, and was highly demanding.

Andres Lopez, who arrived just three seconds away, and with the third to Joan Camargowho crossed the finish line 10 seconds after the great champion. López, winner in men, achieved his victory with a time of 31 minutes and 10 seconds, leaving second placewho arrived just three seconds away, and with the third towho crossed the finish line 10 seconds after the great champion.

More objectives

“A fairly fast course, with a long straight. The victory brings me many. I have been training for many weeks and my body responded with everything. I'm going to go to the Hamburg Marathon, Germany, and that is my next goal,” said López.

And he added: ““The race is very nice. The key was to have prepared myself in the best way to face it. I think I was a little nervous at the beginning, but during the course I felt better.”

From what can be seen in the official form, the finish of the race was sensational, an interesting head-to-head between the first three places on the podium, in which López could have had a little more resistance to beat his rivals.

The test was carried out over 10 kilometers and 8,000 athletes took part in it, who started in the Plaza de los Alfiles, took a good part of Avenida de la Esperanza and ended in the same place where it started.

In ladies, Lozano dominated at will. He had no rival and with a figure of 35 minutes and 37 seconds he won over Laura Rojas and Stefany Lópezsecond and third, respectively.

Sports