Jaime López-Amor Herrero was the architect who was entrusted with the construction of the Nueva Condomina stadium (inaugurated in 2006), today Enrique Roca, a pioneering work in many aspects within the panorama of sports facilities in Spain and which has just been shortlisted as the venue for the 2030 World Cup. «I have read in THE TRUTH that a commission has been created to prepare the candidacy, but no one has contacted me. I admit that it surprises me a bit, ”says López-Amor.

ACTUAL STATE

«There are things that were left half done and others are very deteriorated due to abandonment»



The key to opt to host the World Cup is the expansion of the capacity. “When we built the stadium, 25,000 places were required to host international competitions and we increased the capacity to 31,175.” Now it should be around 40,000.

«I had been general director of Physical Education and Sports, vice president of the Spanish Olympic Committee and I was part of the commission for the 1982 World Cup in Spain. I remember that then the capacity was not so important. The really important thing was to fill the stadiums and we already know that there are teams that attract a lot of public and others less. The key is the issue of facilities, endowments and internal infrastructure, and Nueva Condomina was a pioneer in meeting all the requirements requested by the Professional Football League and the Spanish Federation, as well as what was included in the agreement with the Murcia City Council. After Murcia, the Espanyol and Athletic stadiums were built. We were the first of a new generation. For example, in an emergency it is evicted in seven minutes thanks to all the doors, corridors and vomitories available. The only pity is that there are things that were left half done and others are very deteriorated due to neglect. It is more careful on the inside than on the outside.

THE SOLUTION

“It would be a second ring, which would not affect the main structure or the roof”



Jaime López-Amor is clear about how he would undertake the expansion of the Enrique Roca stadium, as the Murcian stadium is now called. «In 2010 I already did a study to increase the capacity of the stadium to 41,000 spectators. It was quite complete and the budget was around 10 million euros. It would be a second ring above the one we currently have and that would not affect the main structure at all, nor would it have to touch the deck. With the added advantage that the matches could continue to be played while the work was being carried out.

Annex building



For Jaime López Amor, this would be the best time to undertake the annex building for conventions and companies that appears in the agreement with the City Council. It is projected and approved, but pending execution.

«In 2001, marked by the City Council itself, the construction of a complex for conventions and companies was established, which would complete the Nueva Condomina complex and which is part of the stadium. They are 14,100 square meters spread over three floors and with the particularity that it has no limit of buildability. Facing the candidacy for the 2020 World Cup, it would be an important added value that Real Murcia can also take advantage of, “says Jaime López-Amor.