The point that the Seville saved over the horn in Villarreal does not hide that those of Lopetegui go through his major defensive crisis since the Basque coach assumed command of the bench. In the almost three seasons with Lopetegui at the helm, those of Nervión never they had chained a streak of six games in a row without leaving his clean sheet. Until now.

The Villarreal joined the Cadiz, Levante, Real Madrid, Granada Y Barcelona as teams that have managed to score against Sevilla in the last month. The last time that a zero was registered in the box of goals conceded by the sevillistas was the already distant March 20, when they tied against the Real society.

And the funny thing is that this bad defensive streak has come at the stage of the season in which Bond is back to a outstanding level and in which Koundé and Diego Carlos are usually always among the highlights. However, the hole caused by the Ferdinand’s down It has been impossible to cover.