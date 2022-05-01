condemned to suspicion, Julen Lopetegui has been asked again several times about his continuity in Sevilla, this time without suitors involved. In his most brilliant moments as Nervionense coach, his name has been linked with prestigious clubs in the Premier such as Tottenham and Manchester United. Now the red devils have just announced the Dutch Ten Hag as the next tenant on their bench, but the reasons to doubt whether Julen continues or not are others.

And they resound with whistles in the stands del Sánchez-Pizjuán, who repeatedly whistled for his team for the first time in several months. The runrún has not completely disappeared in these almost three years since Monchi returned to the club and did so at the hands of a coach about whom a good part of Sevilla had many misgivings. Time proved the Cadiz sports director right and many ended up recognizing the merits of a coach that brought the Sixth Europa League and has classified Sevilla two years in a row for the Champions League, the first time that has happened via LaLiga.

The lousy game against Cádiz, one of the worst that Sevilla curdles at home in the entire Lopetegui era, places Asteasu’s again in one of the lowest places of that roller coaster of credit and emotions that he has been living since he arrived in Nervión. Voices are raised again, in journalism, fans and even around the club, They ask that the possibility of a change of coach be reviewed.

“I’m happy, just like my family, and at this club I feel very well treated,” Julen repeated at the press conference prior to the match against Cádiz, for the umpteenth time in recent weeks. The Basque coach has a contract with Sevilla until 2024 and, with so much back and forth in support, his fate seems inextricably linked to the team’s classification: if he repeats Champions he will continue. If he falls from fourth place down it will be very difficult to keep him in the position.