Assessment: “The assessment is of having achieved the goal suffering more than we would have liked. Also with collateral damage such as Oliver’s injury and having played again for 120 minutes. Unfortunately we did not know how to do it before.”

Difficulties: “It is a totally different football, the field is eight meters less wide … We have to adapt and in the end the important thing is that we achieve the goal. It is the format of the Cup and it is what it is.”

Oliver’s injury: “It has hurt, we will have to wait yet to know what it has.”

Return to the League: “We are going to try to recover well because Atlético has not played during the week and we are tight in force. They are going to demand a lot from us and we will have to be at a high level.”

Fatigue: “We come from an important tute and we have had to make a great effort. This team eliminated a Second Division recently, they are strong at home and it is not easy to face these rivals. We conceded a goal when we were better.”

Calendar: “The month of December has been incredible at the level of demand. We have no choice but to recover well to try to play a good game on Saturday.”

Penalties: “Penalties are a matter of personality and confidence, the home players have shown it and also scored. Juanlu played a great game, Luismi entered very well and Iván did a good job. We are very satisfied with the work of the guys from the subsidiary”.