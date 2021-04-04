Julen Lopetegui, coach of Sevilla, appreciated the victory against Atlético de Madrid: “We are satisfied, the players deserved it against the leader of the category, who is full of top world players. We had the prize of victory, other times it does not happen like that.”

Penalty failure. “The team showed character and personality. It is not easy to miss a penalty that does not affect you, especially a team that continues to play LaLiga and is a clear contender for the title. Ocampos also recovered, we had a good mentality and we achieved victory” .

Ocampos and the 11 meters. “I am left with Lucas’s attitude after missing the penalty. That is part of the game, and then he has worked a lot for the team. The mistake is in the world of football. We kept the composure and the mentality to continue believing.”

Athletic. “It is extremely difficult to beat him, with a top coach, a rival who never hurts his composure even when he may be dominated. But I think we deserved the victory.”

Final suffering. “We had to give our best collective and individual version, in the end Bono has to get a ball. I don’t like to talk about justice, which is relative, but we deserved the points. It’s always difficult against a team that handles the areas as well as it is. Atlético. To win the leader of LaLiga you have to do a lot of things well and we did them. “

Freshness. “We have been playing every three days and during the break we try to regain energy. That does not mean that there is no significant wear.”

4th place. “Either you’re pregnant or you’re not, the rest is a movie. You have to compete until the end to achieve your goals.”

Situation. “There are many games left, we do not look at everything we have done and rather what we still have to do. Celta is one of the teams that plays the best in the category and it will surely be tough. You have to prepare well.”