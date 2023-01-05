Isco’s passing through Sevilla was more fleeting. The Spaniard who ended his relationship with Real Madrid joined the Andalusian team as a free agent in the summer market at the direct request of Julien Lopetegui. However, the man from Malaga, along with the bad inertia of the team, was not able to show a different kind of football and after the departure of the Spanish coach, he was left unprotected within a club that did not have him.
Upon the arrival of Sampaoli, Isco could not adapt to the background and form of the Argentine coach, which is why, in consensus with the Sevilla board of directors, once the World Cup break came, the club opted to terminate the contract from Malaga, who once again serves as a free market footballer and is waiting to define his future, which could be reuniting with Julien Lopetegui.
The most recent information states that the player’s agent is already in contact with the people of Wolverhampton, a club that is willing to present an offer for his services at the direct request of the coach, since Julien considers that he does not have a footballer of those conditions within his squad and would be delighted to meet Francisco Alarcón again. In addition to the Wolves, Isco has an offer from the LA Galaxy on the table, an MLS club that is awaiting the response of the former national team for Spain, which will take a little longer.
