with his victory before him GrenadeSevilla reached the round figure of 60 points in the league. This mark has been reached twelve times in club historybeing a quarter of them Lopetegui’s responsibility. Because the Basque coach is the only Sevilla coach who has managed to reach that figure in three times.

Juande Ramos Y Unai Emery reached 60 points with Sevilla in two seasonswhile Caparros, Jimenez and Sampaoli they did it in an occasion. The remaining two, were obtained alimón one between Juande and Jimenez and another between himself Jimenez and Antonio Alvarez.

Sevilla had only managed to have 60 points or more at this stage of the season four times in their history. And two of them, the current course and the previous one, are again the responsibility of Lopetegui. The match of those of Nervión or the workforce managementfor example, are subjective debates and they admit all kinds of opinions. The data, on the other hand, are stubborn in emphasizing that Lopetegui is one of the best coaches in the history of the club.