He former Sevilla FC player Julen Lopetegui He was dismissed this Wednesday as coach of the West Ham English United for a “first half of the 2024-25 season that has not been aligned with the club’s ambitions” and where the ‘Hammers’ are fourteenth, far from the European positions, according to the British team. Asteasu’s, therefore, is free to sign for any club on the market.

«West Ham United can confirm that manager Julen Lopetegui has left the club today. The Board of Directors wants to thank Julen and his team for the hard work they have done during his stay at the Hammers and wishes them much success in the future,” the English team announced in a statement published on its website.

The Basque coach arrived at West Ham United last May and He has led the team 22 times of the Premier League with a record of 7 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses, which has meant that “the club has taken measures in line with its objectives.”

The club confirmed that the assistant coach, Pablo Sanzthe head of performance, Oscar Carothe chief analyst, Juan Vicente Peinado, the physical trainer, Borja De Alba and the technical coach Edu Rubio They also leave the team with “immediate effect.” Likewise, they announce that the “process of appointing a replacement is underway.”









Julen Lopetegui was dismissed from the Sevilla FC in October 2022. With him, the Nervión team won the sixth UEFA Europa League in the 2019-20 season. Likewise, it achieved the historic milestone of achieving three consecutive qualifications for the Champions League via LaLiga, with a total of 222 points in 121 games. With the Basque, in addition, Sevilla FC achieved the scoring record to date in the First Division with 77 points in 2020-21, as well as the first Zamora Trophy in its history, that of Yassine Bono.