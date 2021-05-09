Tie: “I am proud of the work done, I do not have a word of reproach for my players. I think we deserved to win, but we could not reach the shore. We are sad to lose two points against a magnificent rival and in a very complex scenario” .

Play: “They took a step forward in the second half and we couldn’t get out of their pressure. We lacked precision to finish the cons. We lost two points just as the game ended.”

Bad luck: “We defended well, I don’t remember any save by Bono or any clear chance. But if you’re close to your goal against Real Madrid, something can always happen. It leaves us with a bitter taste.”

Mentality: “This game speaks of the professionalism of a dressing room that is the one that has played the most games with many differences. Winning here would have been very commendable. The team has risen.”

Harrow: “You always suffer, but outside you feel even more helpless.”