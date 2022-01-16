Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, tried to bite the bullet and be elegant after the Copa elimination against rival Betis but in the end he didn’t hold his tongue. He focused on the lack of respect that, in his opinion, has been shown to Joan Jordán, who was attacked on Saturday by a spectator who threw a plastic stick at him and was absent when the game resumed.

«First of all, congratulate Betis for going to the next round. The act of vandalism that happened yesterday does not represent their fans, I have it very clear. Energúmenos there are on all sides », began the Guipuzcoan after the elimination of his team in the second round. From there, reviews everywhere.

«In this country we have very thin skin for many things: rape, homophobia, gender violence… and it seems fine to me. But here to put the focus where it does not belong, it seems regrettable to me. That no attention has been paid to Joan Jordán seems regrettable to me, “he remarked.

«Then we all tear our hair when something happens. Here, either black or white, or I condemn or I do not condemn. »is that« I get the balls. The head was not put by him and the game was not suspended by him, “he added.

Rakitic: “I don’t know how Betis is going to ask us for respect”



A similar opinion to that expressed by the Croatian Ivan Rakitic, heavyweight in Sevilla. “I am very angry, the team did not deserve to fall today. In the only shot they have put us the second goal. You have to look for solutions and answers, because this has not been a good image for the world,” he analyzed.

“Decisions have been made that are not understood. When there is a doubt, it seems that it has to be for them. There are things that we cannot allow, we are Sevilla Fútbol Club. We have to be at our best, there is a lot of League left and we have the Europa League”, continued the Croatian. “I think it’s disrespectful to the Betis players with Jordán, I don’t know how they are going to ask us for respect,” he concluded.

It’s all been a bit sad. What happened yesterday should never happen in a sport and does not represent the fans or Betis. It was very rare, but I think the team deserved to win, we were much better.

In these types of games, the pressure, the illusion and the desire, everything, leads us to excesses. Sevilla said they didn’t want to play, that’s how it is. We did want. But what I’m telling you is that what happened yesterday is unfortunate. We respected the referee’s decision and, at three in the morning, they told us that we were playing. It was worth it, especially for my wife.