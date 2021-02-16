Team moment: “The first thing is what makes us excited to play a round of 16 of the Champions League, which is not easy. It is difficult to find teams with the offensive potential of Borussia Dortmund, with so many alternatives or so brilliant. They are one of the best teams in Europe in attack. they are going to demand to have a round match “.

Key moment: “There are many key moments but what you have done is worthless. You have to focus on what you have to do. In the last ten years it is the third time that Sevilla is going to play a game like this, which speaks of the difficulty and the illusion it generates in us. It will be a beautiful, demanding and precious match. “

Bad rival moment: “Those of us who have analyzed the potential of Dortmund know that the level of chances that each game generates and the ability to generate football is difficult to see in many teams. Borussia has top-level footballers in all lines, but it does not take away from us. an iota of enthusiasm and ambition. We want to overcome teams as good and brilliant as Dortmund. “

Personal illusion: “I know it is not easy to have the opportunity to access this type of game. I am very excited about trying to overcome with healthy intention all the difficulties that the rival will pose us.”

Navas: “He is available to play, we will decide in the previous one.”

Instability Dortmund: “In any case, knowing their new coach will give them stability to know where the team is going.”

Haaland: “I can contribute little, it is one of the great world appearances. But I would not stay in it, because Dortmund have very powerful alternatives at the top.”

Favoritism: “The poster is worth nothing, it is worth what you do on the field. What I am saying is that we play against a team made to win the Bundesliga and to go far in the Champions League.”

Style: “Borussia plays very well and attacks you in many ways. In many sections of the matches they know how to push losses. Their coach knows their squad very well.”

Difficulty: “This game is the most beautiful of the week, the demand is always maximum and in the Champions League, imagine”.