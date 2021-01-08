Ivan Rakitic He returned to Nervión this last summer to make a difference in Sevilla and for now performance is far of the expectations created with their return. Julen Lopetegui wait he Croatian take off in the next few weeks after leaving it in the dock during the Sevillian derby and give him rest at the Copa del Rey event. He Basque defies the middle center to find its brightest version, which should be a qualitative leap in the center of the Sevilla field. Yes the glitter just appeared occasionally, his role on the pitch was constant: he played all encounters of League and Champions League So far, a circumstance that reflects the confidence that Lopetegui has in the figure of the midfielder.

He duel against Real Sociedad this Saturday invites a long-awaited return to ownership of the Croatian, who currently lives at shadow left by Éver Banega in the nerve medullary. Without their same football arguments, in Nervión they hope that at least Rakitic grab that lead that his team needs since the Argentine’s goodbye. He reflected it in some crashes this season, but his brushstroke performance already cost him a place in the last derby. Oliver Torres, his top competitor for a place in the eleven, he won this particular battle in some of the last matches of the Sevilla team. The competition also grows with the good level shown in the Copa del Rey by Óscar, who can adapt his position to Lopetegui’s needs.

As he Sevilla coach like his own player they expect the best version of the Croatian return to Nervión. His role was considered priority in the current planning when Banega left and Lopetegui is now trying to draw the best possible path for the qualitative growth of the midfielder. The adaptation to harsh physical demands of the Basque coach’s game system as well supposes an edge expected by all parties, although other assets of the squad show their candidacy for ownership while Rakitic leaves open the doubts. The great Sevilla bet in the past summer he wants more. And Lopetegui challenges him.