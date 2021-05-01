Sevilla face the last five days of the league championship with the hope of fighting for something more than the fourth place already tied. There are no limits of ambition in Julen Lopetegui and therefore his sights are also directed to a defense in suspense in the face of these next clashes. Jules Koundé was absent again from the training session this morning and his participation in the match against Athletic is up in the air. He is also aware, a condition that takes on more importance when having a clash around the corner that can be transcendental against Real Madrid. This conditioning factor is also shared by the full-backs, Navas and Acuña, untouchable in the coach’s plans during this season.

The option of reserving parts does not go through the plans of the Sevilla coach, who already demonstrated in recent days that he will pull his best men without considering these types of circumstances. It also happened to the doors of height shocks of this campaign like the derby against Betis. But Lopetegui does want to take care of the physical aspect of his squad in a more noticeable way: he knows that this factor can be decisive in the final stretch of the League and he does not want fatigue to mean a loss for a team that accumulates more minutes than most of your adversaries.

Waiting to be able to count on Koundé or not, Lopetegui draws up a plan of ambition in which he will try to get the best version of his players in the five finals ahead. The opportunity to fight against the greats for the league fight was also an incentive for the squad, which is prepared to overcome all the historical records of the club in the League and sign a championship closure with a plenary session that would multiply the options.