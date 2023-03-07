The coordinator of the tax reform working group in the Chamber of Deputies, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), said this Monday, 6, that he will hold weekly meetings with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and with the Extraordinary Secretary for Reform Tax, Bernand Appy, to build agreements for the presentation of the proposal report.

According to him, the rapporteur for the matter, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) will also participate in the meetings, which should take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. With this, the government will not send a proposal to Congress, but will actively participate in the drafting of the proposal report.

“We are going to take the dissent on tax reform to Haddad and Appy every week. The minister undertook to participate in these meetings for at least one day. In the other we will do with Appy. These meetings for drafting the text should take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays”, said Lopes, after a meeting of parliamentarians with Haddad at the Treasury.

The PT parliamentarian also said that the trend is for the country to have a dual VAT with a single legislation. In addition, the state VAT must have a transition period of 6 years and a compensation fund to cover the loss of collection by states and municipalities.

Ribeiro also declared that the members of the working group are convinced that a tax reform is carried out in the first year of government.

“Studies carried out in other countries indicate a growth of 15% to 20% of GDP in 10 years with the approval of a tax reform. We are starting from the texts that have already been discussed on tax matters, ”he said.

The leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), stated that the meeting on the tax reform was attended by grassroots leaders and independent parties.

“Haddad was very firm in saying that approving tax reform is a priority. General sentiment is to vote on tax reform by the end of May. We are overcoming the phase of disbelief with the approval of the tax reform”, he declared.