The federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) said this Monday (8.Jul.2024) that the incidence of the Selective Tax – also known as “sin tax” – on electric cars will be “proportional to the pollution capacity of planet Earth”. The golf cart is among the products mentioned by the congressman for additional taxation.

“In the Selective Tax, we have 10 criteria to calibrate the Selective Tax rate on pollution. […] “Those who pollute more, pay more. Those who pollute less, pay less.” he said in an interview with journalists at the Ministry of Finance.

Lopes spoke about the matter after members of the working group responsible for analyzing the complementary bill 68 of 2024 –of which he is a member–met with the extraordinary secretary of Tax Reform, Bernard Appy.

The proposal establishes the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services), the CBS (Social Contribution on Goods and Services) and the IS (Selective Tax), also known as “sin tax”.

The congressman ruled out the possibility of electric cars being removed from the list of products to be taxed by the Selective Tax. “It is clear that electric cars pollute. They have batteries and tires.”he stated.

