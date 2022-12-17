The loperamide It is a medicine that is recommended in cases of diarrhea in adults caused by bacteria, viruses and parasitesas well as in the chronic diarrheal process associated with inflammatory bowel disease.

It is an over-the-counter (non-prescription) medicine used to control acute diarrhea (loose stools that come out suddenly and usually lasts less than 2 weeks), including traveler’s diarrhea.

Loperamide is in a class of medications called antidiarrheal agents. It works by decreasing fluid and electrolytes in the intestines and slowing the movement of the intestines to reduce the number of bowel movements.

How to use loperamide

Loperamide can be purchased in pharmacies in the form of tabletscapsules, suspension, or solution to take by mouth.

It is usually taken after each diarrheal bowel movement, but no more than the maximum amount per 24 hours described on the label.

Loperamide should not be given to children under 2 years of age. If you are taking liquid loperamide, do not use a household spoon to measure your dose. Use the measuring spoon or cup that comes with the medicine, or use a spoon made specifically for measuring liquid medicine.

In adults and children over four years of age, the starting dose is two 4 mg capsules. in one take. One 2 mg capsule should then be taken after each diarrheal stool, but no more than eight capsules or 16 mg of loperamide should be taken per day.

If you take loperamide for acute diarrhea and your symptoms worsen or if the diarrhea lasts longer than 48 hours, stop taking this medicine and call your doctor.

Loperamide binds to opiate receptors in the intestinal wall.decreasing intestinal secretions and propulsive movements of the intestinal tract, giving more time for reabsorption of fluid and electrolytes from ingested food.

By reducing the accelerated speed of the intestinal tract and favoring the reabsorption process, an improvement in consistency and decreased frequency of bowel movements is achieved.