June 25th, Luis Felipe Zarate, better known in the urban music scene as LOOZAR, released his most recent work, “Fantasy”, a single with influences from R&B, full of sensuality, but with a distinctive old school reggaeton base, which took the artist a year to compose.

“The magic of making a song like ‘Fantasía’ is in the elements that contradict each other, in emphasizing the opposite, because the lyrics remain current and, at the same time, the sound is nostalgic,” explained the singer through a statement.

In this new production, released two months after “Tequila” (feat with Claudioco), LOOZAR presents two different perspectives. As he appeals to nostalgia and talks about returning to someone from the past who is missed, his partner, Juancho NW, focuses on the present and points to that special person as his fantasy.

In its aesthetic part, LOOZAR presents for “Fantasía” an image far removed from the typical reggaeton artist, more mature and sophisticated that goes hand in hand with the consolidation of the sound of his music, from his previous songs such as “Ladies night“,”Lost in your body” Y “Lie to Me”.

Finally, in the remainder of the year, the urban singer has promised to continue releasing singles ranging from reggaeton and trapsoul to contemporary R&B.

Reggaetón, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.