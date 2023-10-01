Groups of young people stormed businesses in downtown Philadelphia last Wednesday. Dozens of stores, including Apple, Foot Locker and Lululemon, were looted. The police acted and there were dozens of arrests, but similar incidents have been repeated in some large cities in the United States in recent months. A name has been coined, smash and grab. Smash and grab, literally; looting or flash robberies, depending on their meaning. On many occasions, assaults are carried out with total impunity, in broad daylight, with the stores open, before the helplessness of the employees and without the police arriving in time to intervene.

That same day of the looting in Philadelphia, the Target supermarket and hypermarket chain announced the definitive closure of nine establishments due to the rise in violence and robberies. The day before, on Tuesday, the National Retail Federation of the United States had warned of the rise of organized crime against stores and estimated business losses due to theft of all kinds at a record of 112,000 million dollars (about 106,000 million euros, at the current exchange rate) in 2022.

Social networks they are full of looting videos, many of them on the west coast of the country, with the metropolitan areas of the Angels and San Francisco/Oakland as a frequent setting. On August 1, a group of between 30 and 50 hooded men broke into the Nordstrom store in Topanga, northeast of Los Angeles, and took luxury products such as designer handbags worth between $60,000 and $100,000, according to police. The hooded robbers used bear repellent spray to lure security employees away from the store. The images showing how the assailants destroy everything went viral.

To Eric Nordstrom, CEO of Nordstrom, They asked him about the incident days later in a conference with analysts. “What happened at our Topanga store is disturbing for all of us. Theft losses are at historic highs. And I would say that we find it unacceptable and it must be addressed. That said, although it is unacceptable, it is within our plans. “We have not seen a continued increase in shrinkage that has exceeded what we had planned,” she assured.

Despite what Nordstrom said, thefts are exceeding most forecasts. “Our profitability in the second quarter was lower than our expectations due in large part to the impact of high inventory shrinkage, an increasingly serious problem affecting many retailers,” he said. at the conference with analysts presenting results Lauren Hobart, CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, a group specialized in sporting goods with more than 850 stores throughout the country and an annual turnover of more than $12 billion. Hobart referred to “organized retail crime and theft in general” as “an increasingly serious problem affecting many retailers.” “The number of incidents and the impact of organized crime on retail was significantly higher than we had anticipated,” added CFO Navdeep Gupta.

Foot Locker CFO Michael Baughn also warned in his call to analysts: “We continue to observe high levels of shrinkage.” In the sector, euphemisms such as shrinkage or unknown loss are often used, which includes losses, losses due to deterioration and theft, both external and from employees. But more and more companies prefer to call the phenomenon by its name. In announcing the closure of nine stores (three in Portland, three in the San Francisco and Oakland area, two in Seattle and one in New York), Target stated: “We cannot continue to operate these stores because theft and organized crime in retail threaten the safety of our team and our customers.”

Previously, in his presentation of results, Brian Cornell, president and CEO of Target, had already denounced “an unacceptable amount of theft and organized crime in retail.” “And, unfortunately, security incidents associated with theft are going in the wrong direction. In the first five months of this year, our stores recorded a 120% increase in incidents of theft with violence or threats of violence,” he explained.

Waves of thefts

These types of looting or flash robberies, especially violent ones, are what have set off social alarm. They are not entirely new. They arrive as they occur: quickly and seasonally. California suffered an intense surge towards Christmas 2021. This made the governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, promise to invest about $300 million in security over three years. Authorities focused on increasing police presence in shopping centers and businesses that have been looted, such as jewelry stores.

The five cities or metropolitan areas most affected by organized crime episodes are Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland, Houston, New York and Seattle, according to the sector’s employers’ association. The first two are in California. In mid-September, Newsom recalled that he still has about $267 million that he will give to 55 police departments and government offices. sheriff. The money is intended to finance investigation teams and reinforce the number of police in the fall, the peak commercial season.

Conservative sectors maintain that the proliferation of assaults in California is the result of the approval in 2014 of Proposition 47, which made some property crimes less serious if the person committing them did not have a criminal record, in order to relieve the saturated prisons of the State, the most populated in the country.

Activists in favor of penal reform, such as the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), argue that the proposal is not responsible for the increase in this type of robbery. Under California law, anyone who steals items worth more than $950 has committed a felony. In Washington state, where similar episodes have also been recorded, the limit is even lower, $750. Texas and other entities have a higher ceiling, of up to $2,500, to classify low-value crimes.

Increase in property crimes

Democratic authorities in California argue that no one who commits this type of crime goes unpunished, as Republican politicians claim when pointing out that the region is soft in its treatment of crime. Last year, 2,313 property crimes were committed, an increase of 6.2% compared to 2021. Rob Bonta, the state attorney, tried to see it optimistically, ensuring this summer that the figure was far from the historical maximum of 6,800 documented in 1980.

The phenomenon is not limited to California. “Retailers are seeing unprecedented levels of theft along with rampant crime in their stores, and the situation is getting more serious,” NRF Vice President of Asset Protection and Retail Operations David Johnston said in a statement. “Far beyond the financial impact of these crimes, violence and safety concerns remain top of mind for all retailers, regardless of size or category.”

Businesses have experienced a dramatic increase in financial losses from theft. In 2022 they represented 112.1 billion dollars, compared to 93.9 billion in 2021, according to the 2023 National Retail Security Survey published this week by the sector’s employers. The figure includes both external theft and theft from employees themselves. The study also says that with the increase in violence, more retailers are choosing not to intervene to stop thieves. 41% of respondents say that no employee is authorized to stop or detain thieves.

Companies are strengthening their security teams, hiring more security guards, storing merchandise of increasingly less value in locked boxes and blocking and limiting entrances and exits to stores to prevent looting. At the moment it is not enough. In the face of crime, 30% of companies have chosen to reduce or vary the selection of products in stores, 45% have cut hours and there are 28% that, like Target, have opted for the most drastic solution: closing stores. Although Donald Trump’s vision is more drastic, exhibited this Friday at an event in California: “Very simple, if you rob a store, you can expect to be shot on the way out. Shooting!”

