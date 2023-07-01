The violence, during which some buildings and cars were set on fire, in addition to vandalism and looting of some shops, put President Emmanuel Macron in the biggest crisis during his presidency since the yellow vest protests that erupted in 2018.

Unrest broke out across the country in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille as well as Paris, where Nael M. was killed. (17 years old), of Algerian origin, was shot by police on Tuesday in the suburb of Nanterre.

His death, caught on camera, has rekindled longstanding complaints from low-income, mixed-race and urban communities that the police are violent and racist.

The number of detainees is on the rise

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said early Saturday that 270 people had been arrested overnight, bringing the total to more than 1,100 since the unrest began.

The arrests on Friday night included 80 people in the southern city of Marseille, France’s second largest city.

Pictures on social media showed an explosion rocking the Old Port area of ​​Marseille. City authorities said they were investigating Saturday but did not believe there were any injuries or loss of life.

Police said rioters in central Marseille ransacked a firearms store and stole some hunting rifles, but no ammunition. Police added that they had arrested a person in possession of a gun that may have been looted from the shop, which is now under police guard.

More troops

The mayor of Marseille, Benoit Bayan, called on the national government to send additional troops immediately. “Scenes of looting and violence are unacceptable,” he said in a tweet late on Friday.

Three policemen were slightly injured early Saturday morning. A police helicopter flew overhead.

Darmanan asked the local authorities to stop the movement of all buses and trams from 9:00 pm on Friday (1900 GMT) across the country, and later said that 45,000 police forces had been deployed, 5,000 more than on Thursday.

And the Minister of Interior sent a message to the firefighters and police, in which he said: “The coming hours will be decisive, and I know that I can count on your strenuous efforts,” in an attempt to put an end to the unrest.

In response to a question on the main news program broadcast by the (TF1) television network yesterday evening whether the government could declare a state of emergency, Darmanan said, “Simply put, we do not rule out any hypothesis and we will see after tonight what the President of the Republic will choose.”

In Paris, the police evacuated the famous Place de la Concorde in the center of the capital, Paris, from protesters on Friday night, after a demonstration began without prior planning.

Crisis meeting

Macron left an EU summit in Brussels early so he could attend the second emergency cabinet meeting in two days.

Macron asked social media platforms to remove the “most sensitive” riot footage from their pages and to report to the authorities the identity of users who incite violence.

Video clips spread on social media showed fires blazing in city parks, a tram in the eastern city of Lyon, and 12 buses inside a garage in Aubervilliers, north of Paris.

Some tourists were worried, while others expressed their support for the demonstrators. Some Western governments have advised their citizens in France to be careful.

In Geneva, the UN Human Rights Office stressed the importance of peaceful assemblies. He called on the French authorities to ensure that the use of force by the police was in accordance with the principles of non-discrimination.