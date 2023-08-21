The Argentine city of Las Heras, located in the province of Mendoza, was the scene of a riot that recalled scenes of war this Saturday (19).

According to information from the Argentine press, a group of criminals tried to loot stores in a supermarket chain, but were surprised by the police, who had become aware of the plan after having access to WhatsApp audio messages – an application in which a 22-year-old young man created a group to summon other people for robberies.

During their action to prevent looting, the police were attacked with stones and bottles. Even a police helicopter was moved to the region.

As they were unable to carry out the action the way they planned, some criminals left for other businesses in the region. Two butchers were the most targeted establishments.

“They took everything, ran away with pieces of meat in their hands. They destroyed the fridge, they left nothing”, lamented the owner of one of the butcher shops, in a statement published by the website Perfil. There were also attempts to loot a supermarket belonging to the same chain in the neighboring department of Guaymallén.

In all, the police arrested at least 18 participants in the looting in Mendoza, including the young man who allegedly instigated the attacks.

Mendoza’s Minister of Security, Raúl Levrino, said that police forces were mobilized “to guarantee security” and that the situation was under control.

“Likewise, we appeal to the responsibility and civic commitment of political leaders. We believe that this is not the time to make political gains or use demagogy in the face of what is happening,” said the minister, according to La Nacion.

Presidential candidate Javier Milei, winner of the primaries held last Sunday (13), compared the riots to protests motivated by the economic and political crises of the beginning of the millennium in Argentina.

“The same images as 2001/2. The same responsible. A different Argentina is impossible with the same people as always”, wrote Milei on X (new Twitter name).