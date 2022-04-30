The intensification of clashes between armed gangs in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti, since Sunday (24), has forced the mass exodus of the population and left 20 civilians dead this week alone. The country’s situation is among the ten most worrying conflicts in the world in 2022, according to a survey by the Armed Conflict Location and Events Data Project (Acled). THE report warns of the “high risk of escalating gang violence amid political instability”, exacerbated by the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. International analysts fear that the dispute between gangs will evolve into an armed conflict in the country.

The UN estimates that 16,500 Haitians are out of their homes, half of them sheltering with family or friends and the other half in informal settlements or camps. This week, hundreds more families left their homes in the capital and took refuge in schools, relatives’ homes or began to live on the streets.

Civil Protection data shows that a new wave of violence by criminal groups in recent days has resulted in the murder of at least 20 civilians, with reports of house fires, looting and rapes. According to Agence France-Presse, local police reported that the deaths recorded since Sunday, in the northern part of Port-au-Prince, include “a family of eight” people, in addition to “three young women and three children”.

“Armed men from the ‘400 Mawozo’ gang set fire to my house and killed several of my neighbors before burning their house,” a resident of one of the violent neighborhoods in the north of the capital, who preferred to identify himself only as Lucien, told AFP. in fear of reprisals. “Women and children are raped when they manage to enter a house,” said the Haitian, who was forced to leave his home to take refuge with his sick mother in a square on Tuesday (26).

A 20-year-old, who asked not to be named, reported that his little brother was hit by a stray bullet in his leg indoors on Sunday. “We managed to stop the bleeding, but we can’t risk taking him to hospital and we don’t have any medicine to relieve his pain either,” he told France-Presse.

Since the beginning of the week, dozens of Haitians have been seen in Clercine square, in the Tabarre neighborhood, close to the US embassy. They bring clothes in baskets, backpacks or bags and prepare their food in the middle of the street. The displaced are fleeing clashes between the armed group 400 Mawozo and the rival gang Chen Mechan, who are fighting for control of territory in the neighborhoods of Croix-des-Bouquets, Croix-des-Mission, Butte Boyer and Bon Repos.

Sheltered in the square, a man who identified himself as Woodens told Agência EFE that he has been on the street for five days. “My house is in ashes. I have lost everything. We are sleeping on the street as a result of this war, before which the authorities can do nothing. I have no expectations from the authorities, we just want a place to sleep,” he pleaded.

Similar is the story of Rosmine Forcilus, who fled Butte Boyer with her children: “Famine is killing us, but I don’t want to go back to the area. I want to go live somewhere else.” The same thing happens with Pierre Wilguens, who defines himself as “a refugee from war”.

People flee their homes, carrying belongings in bags | EFE/ Johnson Sabin

Alert

Last year, Acled recorded the highest levels of violence against civilians in Haiti since the annual study began in 2018. Only in April 2021 (two months before a constitutional referendum, which was scheduled for June and was postponed due to the pandemic), kidnappings increased by approximately 250% compared to the previous month. “The increase in kidnappings for ransom may have resulted from gangs aiming to gather financial resources for their own ends or to support their political allies ahead of important elections, such as the referendum”, analyzes Acled, which is based on reports published in the press.

More than 800 people were kidnapped by gangs in Haiti in 2021, according to the BBC. The humanitarian situation in the country was further worsened by an earthquake recorded in August, which killed 2,000, and with the large flow of illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States in October.

At the end of March, when the war in Ukraine completed a month and the basic food basket had increased from US$ 20 to US$ 30, the World Food Program (WFP) was already warning of food insecurity in Haiti, which affected 45% of the population. population, or 4.5 million people. Of this total, 1.3 million Haitians were in an even worse situation, in need of emergency support. The trend is for the scenario to worsen, with new highs in food prices, mainly resulting from the conflict in Eastern Europe.

The deputy representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the country, Patrick David, said that 200,000 Haitian children were malnourished in March. He recalled that the food situation in Haiti is the result of natural factors such as the earthquake in August and the lack of rain, combined with the deterioration of the economy and growing insecurity in the capital region.

This week alone, hundreds of families have left their homes, seeking refuge with relatives, in schools, or living on the streets. | EFE/ Johnson Sabin

constant fear

A member of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) team in Haiti, identified only with the fictitious name Samuel, reported to the UN website this month, in which he tells what it is like to live in constant fear of a kidnapping. “Many people believe that all UN staff and people who work for international organizations are rich, and this generates envy and even hatred among those who don’t have the same opportunities as us, in a country with a very high unemployment rate.” said.

In her routine in Port-au-Prince, in addition to being careful with sharing personal information and choosing routes to work, she also misses her two children daily, who study in another location and only see their parents on weekends, when it is possible to make the trip to them. “Otherwise, we can only communicate by phone, as if we were living in another country. Commuting is very dangerous. Authorities have lost control of the main transport routes to the south and east of the city, through areas such as Martissant and Croix. -des-Bouquets, and gangsters are looting the population, raping women and shooting bus or car passengers,” he detailed.

Traveling through these locations, according to Samuel, is to be prepared to come across “human bodies, left on the side of the road to be eaten by dogs”. “I doubt that the deaths in Martissant appear in the official death statistics,” he denounced. “Haiti’s future is very uncertain. It’s a total terror situation. I feel like I’m in a dying country,” the UN official lamented.

fuels

Appointed by Moïse as prime minister, Ariel Henry took over the country on an interim basis after the president’s assassination. A factional agreement provides for Henry to remain in power until elections, scheduled for this year but not yet scheduled. Some gangs are demanding the prime minister’s resignation, including using blockades on the distribution of fuel in the country as a means of pressure.

Queues at gas stations, on Monday, in Port-au-Prince

On Monday (25), long lines of vehicles were seen at gas stations in Port-au-Prince, which has been suffering from fuel shortages for several days. The Monitoring Office for Development Assistance Programs (BMPAD, for its acronym in French) assured that the oil companies have placed orders and that others will be placed as soon as possible to guarantee the permanent availability of fuels in the country. The population criticized an alleged attempt by “economic agents” to create a crisis to pressure higher prices.

As a consequence of the situation, the number of cars on the streets begins to decrease and people already fear that the price of public transport will increase in the coming days. According to EFE, the company Sunrise Airways reported on its Twitter account that, due to fuel shortages at the international airport in Port-au-Prince, some of its flights “may be delayed or cancelled”.

“The end of Haiti’s political crisis seems like a distant prospect. Continued instability will likely provide fertile ground for unrest and gang violence to continue into 2022,” predicts Acled.

welcome policy

On Tuesday, the Brazilian government announced that it had extended the deadline for granting temporary visas and humanitarian residency to Haitians until December 31. The objective, according to the Ministries of Justice and Public Security and of Foreign Affairs, is to ensure “the continuity of the reception policy adopted by the country since 2012, motivated by the situation of large-scale calamity and environmental disaster, with the worsening of the humanitarian situation in the country”. The government “does not rule out the possibility that other measures may be adopted by the Brazilian State to protect Haitian nationals and stateless persons residing in Haiti”.