During the last few days, a large number of videos have been spread through social networks, where citizens in the United States They claim that ‘it is legal to steal in the state of California’, This is due to a new law passed by the government of this state, which ensures that it could be ‘legally stolen’ if the value is less than a certain amount.

In the videos that circulate on different social networks, you can see a large number of hooded people looting chain stores in different cities in the state of California.

In December 2022, the news agency The Associated Press verified as false the claim that theft is legal in California. The original statement, which has spread on social networks, maintains that People have the right to steal up to $400 worth of products daily and that they are allowed to sell them.

The news agency noted that the California Penal Code continues to consider any type of theft illegal. The confusion could have arisen from the approval in 2014 of Proposition 47, which reclassified some crimes that were considered serious as minor, as long as there was no violence.

Proposition 47 reduced nonviolent property theft from a felony to a misdemeanor, meaning people who are convicted of this crime can receive a prison sentence of up to one year, instead of up to three.

However, just because theft is considered a misdemeanor does not mean it is legal. Theft is still a crime and people who are convicted of this crime can be fined, imprisoned, or both.

Target retail chain closed 9 US stores: ‘unsustainable for

theft and insecurity



During the last few days, the international news agency EFE assured that: “The American retail chain Target reported that it will close nine stores in four states as of October 21 due to theft and organized crime that, according to the company, threaten the safety of employees and customers “and make business performance unsustainable.”

The stores that will close are: The Harlem stores, in New York; Seattle, Washington; San Francisco, in Oakland, California; and Portland, Oregon. It is known that the company will give employees the opportunity to transfer them to other locations.

Target is an American retail corporation that operates a chain of department stores and discount hypermarkets.

“We know our stores play an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for everyone,” the company said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to serving customers with more than 150 locations open in markets where closures are occurring and on Target.com,” he added.

