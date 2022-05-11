The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that the metal box was found in the Polish village of Minkowski, 3 meters below the surface of the earth, and is believed to be between one and two meters in length and 50 centimeters in diameter.

She explained that the discovery was made using “ground-penetrating radar”, in an abandoned conservatory, in southern Poland.

The box alone is believed to contain 4 tons of “looted World War II treasures”.

The excavations, which began in May last year, are taking place in a palace used by Adolf Hitler’s SS as a brothel.

Treasure hunters expect to find 10 tons of gold, along with other valuables, which were looted, valued at about £200 million.

The British newspaper reported that these valuables had been stolen on the orders of the head of the SS, Heinrich Himmler, at the end of World War II.

“It is believed that the stolen items were owned by wealthy Germans, who lived in the area, and handed over their property to the SS to protect it from looting by the Red Army,” she added.