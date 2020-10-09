The police has arrested the woman, the main accused in the Rs 30 lakh robbery from a borewell trader’s house from Telangana in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. Telangana police also recovered cash and gold jewelery worth Rs 5.50 lakh and gold and silver worth about Rs 5 lakh from the woman. According to the police, other members of the gang were in the process of fleeing to Nepal via Lakhimpur, who have been nabbed in Lakhimpur.According to Sitapur Police, the arrested woman has left for the Telangana Police Lakhimpur. Police say that with the understanding of the car driver, it was successful in arresting this female mastermind of Nepal. The case is of Rayadurgama town in Hyderabad province of Telangana. Madhusudan Reddy, a resident of this place, is a large borewell trader by profession. The brothers Ravi and Sita, who hail from Nepal, worked at the merchant’s house. Seeing the pride of the businessman, the brother and sister along with their other companions planned the robbery and took the whole family hostage by mixing drugs in the food. The members of the gang got into a tizzy with a cash of 15 lakh 10 thousand kept in the house and about 15 lakh gold and silver jewelery.

Was planning to go to Nepal

Nepali woman covered a distance of about 1500 km between Telangana to Sitapur. Telangana police began investigating the case and chased a suspicious car into the chase based on the woman’s mobile location. According to Sitapur police, the woman was on her way to Nepal via Sitapur in a rented car.

Amount found in searching for 2 bags

The driver of the car found the woman somewhat suspicious. The policemen chasing him looked like a crook. After reaching the Sitapur, the driver saw the police checkpoint and reached there. Telangana police, who were chasing the car, also reached the outpost and informed the Sitapur police about the whole matter. The Telangana police searched the two bags found near the woman in the presence of Sitapur police, then a cash of Rs 5.50 lakh and gold silver jewelery worth about Rs 5 lakh were found.



Telangana police handed over

Sitapur Police handed over the woman and the recovered goods to the Telangana Police. The Telangana police left for Lakhimpur where the woman’s brother and other members were caught on their way to Nepal. Police say that other gang members will be arrested only after questioning the woman.