There is a series that has gone unfairly unnoticed in which, miraculously, a trans woman can exist without suffering or having to justify her existence to the rest. He Show is called Loot (Apple TV) and is about the story of Molly Novak (fantastic Maya Rudolph), a recently divorced from a Jeff Bezos of life (always great Adam Scott) who becomes a billionaire after separating and decides to start a new life as a philanthropist ( yes, it is inspired by the story of Mackenzie Scott, ex of Bezos, the same as has donated 13,500 million euros to charities).

In addition to a super-rich rediscovering herself, in Loot something fantastic happens. Molly works alongside Molly, the director of her NGO, Sofía Salinas, played with eloquent comic vision by MJ Rodriguez, the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe for best actress for the series. Pose. When the creators of the series, Matt Hubbard (30 rock) and Alan Yang (parks and recreation), they signed Rodriguez, asked her if she wanted her character to be a trans woman (yes) and, if so, if she would talk about her identity in the series (no).

70 years ago, to Marijane Meaker, author of the novel pulp lesbian spring fire (1952), the publisher let him publish his love story between two women on the condition that it did not have a happy ending. If she put it, “homosexuality would look attractive” and could be read as an attempt to make people queers They look “good”. Is it the Sofia of Loot a trans woman (good and happy)? How does Rodriguez respond? when they ask: “It is as blue as the sky is blue”. No one should feel threatened by seeing it.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP