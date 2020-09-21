Weakness comes in loose motion The problem of loose motion is very painful and due to this, there is a lot of weakness in the body. But you should know that in certain situations, loose motions are definitely for our health. Because if the incomplete food in our stomach does not come out, then it can make us a patient of many other dangerous diseases. Know here, in what ways does consuming khichdi in loose motion benefit us…

Reduce motion Khichdi prepared by mixing moong dal and rice works to reduce loose motion. Moong dal khichdi serves to take out the waste material stored in the stomach. That too while giving relief from stomach ache. Actually, moong dal tasir is mildly cold and mushy. That is, its intake is beneficial in every season. Along with this, the starch present in rice serves to relax our digestive system, hence relieving stomach ache. The nutrients of khichdi take out the dirt of the stomach and relieve the pain in your stomach.

Relax the muscles – Eating it relaxes our stomach muscles. This is because khichdi is digestible. Also, the type of khichdi is consumed in the event of loose motion, there is excess of water in it. It caters to the lack of water in our body and prevents the problem of dehydration.

Do not eat such khichdi During this time, if you make moong dal khichdi dry and consume it, then this khichdi can become a cause of pain in your stomach. So keep more quantity of water in the khichdi for immediate rest.

Such a slang is the best – When the luj is in motion, prepare the khichdi by mixing moong peel and rice. There should be plenty of water in this khichdi so that the khichdi will remain in liquid form. Such polenta works to heal the stomach quickly and remove toxins from the stomach quickly.

If moong dal khichdi is consumed two to three times a day, freedom from the problem of loose motion can be achieved in a single day. Also you will not feel weakness in your body.

