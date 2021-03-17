D.he US Federal Reserve is keeping key interest rates in the range between close to zero and 0.25 percent and is continuing its bond purchase program of at least $ 120 billion a month. The central bankers expect inflation to slightly exceed the monetary policy target of 2 percent in 2021 by 0.2 percentage points, but only to return to the target level in the following years. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said rising demand could cause prices to rise in the short term. But the Fed considers this to be a transitional phenomenon.

In fact, the forecast for core inflation of 2.2 percent in 2021 is significantly higher than in December, when the central bank governors expected inflation of 1.8 percent. Powell made it clear that the Fed would tolerate exceeding the inflation target for some time without taking monetary policy action. However, he did not want to specify how long the Fed would be willing to tolerate an excess.

The Fed is generally sticking to the inflation target of two percent, which it believes is firmly anchored in the minds of market participants. Changes to the bond purchase program are also out of the question, according to Powell, as long as there are no substantial improvements in the labor market that would make reaching full employment within reach. However, the Fed does not reveal which unemployment rate corresponds to full employment for them. Evidence suggests a rate of 3.5 percent, which, according to Fed bankers, will not be reached before 2023. Powell stressed that the Fed makes monetary policy decisions based on real economic data, not forecasts.

The economic forecast is generally much brighter: America’s economy will grow by 6.5 percent in 2021 and 3.3 percent in 2022. The unemployment rate will shrink this year to 4.5 percent, next year to 3.9 percent and then to 3.5 percent. The brighter economic outlook, however, does not change the assessment that the pandemic continues to mean great hardship for large parts of the population and the economy. In their forecast, the majority of the Fed bankers are not predicting any rate hikes this year, next or in 2023. A minority sees one rate hike in 2022 and several for 2023.